A man was allegedly murdered with multiple blows from a sharp-edged weapon 'kirch' with police suspecting the killing to be a revenge attack after he eloped with the sister of the accused.

A man was allegedly murdered with multiple blows from a sharp-edged weapon 'kirch' in Punjab's Tarn Taran with police suspecting the killing to be a revenge attack after he eloped with the sister of the accused. The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Kadgill village. Police have identified the accused as Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Naorangabad, and his brother Harpreet Singh.

Police suspect the attack was carried out in retaliation after Jagjit allegedly eloped with the accused’s sister, Jasanpreet Kaur, on July 18.

“In revenge, they murdered him by inflicting multiple injuries with a sharp edged weapon. One accused Jaspreet Singh has been arrested while Harpreet is absconding,” said SSP Surendra Lamba.

Police sources said Jagjit was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon locally known as a 'kirch', leaving him with multiple severe injuries.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Jagjit was allegedly stabbed 83 times in just 37 seconds by the two brothers outside the Tarn Taran bus stand. However, the claim has not been independently confirmed, and police are continuing investigation.

Following the attack, one of the accused, Jaspreet Singh, was arrested, while his brother Harpreet Singh allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run.

The case is being investigated as a suspected revenge killing linked to Jagjit’s alleged elopement with the accused’s sister.

A case has been registered at the City Tarn Taran police station, and further investigation is underway. Police teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused, while officers are also probing whether the attack was planned in advance.

SSP Lamba said police were pursuing all possible leads and that further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.