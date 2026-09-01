Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Flourish Hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj and two others for the Malviya Nagar fire that killed 22 people. The document, filed in Saket court, will be considered on September 3. Bajaj and an accountant are in judicial custody.

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against three accused, including the owner of Flourish Hotel, in connection with the Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy that claimed 22 lives, including 13 foreigners. The chargesheet was filed before Duty Magistrate Areeba Khan at the Saket court and has been listed for consideration on September 3.

Accused Named and Court Hearing

The three accused named in the chargesheet are hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, Jay Mishra, who has been described as the accountant of Flourish Hotel, and cook Kesar Negi. According to police, Mishra was produced before the court from judicial custody, while Bajaj is currently hospitalised while remaining in judicial custody. Negi is out on bail.

The Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy

The fire broke out at Flourish Hotel in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi on June 3, resulting in the deaths of 22 people and injuries to several others. The deceased mainly included attendants and relatives of patients who were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital and had been staying at the hotel.

Charges Against the Accused

Police have invoked several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, including Section 105 pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 326(g) concerning mischief by fire, Section 324(5) related to mischief causing damage to property, Section 125 pertaining to acts endangering life or personal safety of others and Section 287 concerning negligent conduct with fire.

Jay Mishra, who has been identified by police as the accountant of the hotel, surrendered before the court on June 8 and was subsequently taken into judicial custody.

The third accused, cook Kesar Negi, was arrested in connection with the case and was later granted bail by the Saket court on July 27.

Investigation and Next Steps

The chargesheet follows the Delhi Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire and alleged lapses that led to the loss of lives.

The court will consider the chargesheet during the hearing scheduled for September 3.