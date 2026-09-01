Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre's 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP figures as 'statistical gymnastics', alleging data fixing. He questioned the gap between nominal and real GDP, while PM Modi praised the growth amid global challenges.

Jairam Ramesh Criticises GDP Figures

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the Centre over India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27, alleging that the Modi government is fixing the GDP data while trying to hide India's "bleak economic reality."

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the difference between nominal and real GDP, which he said was expected to reflect inflation. "The gap between nominal and real GDP is supposed to represent inflation - and according to the Government, the difference is just 2.3%. But this quarter has seen runaway Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation of >9%. This is an obvious discrepancy," Ramesh said. Yesterday’s GDP numbers are simply statistical gymnastics. By changing the methodology repeatedly, the Modi government is fixing GDP data while hiding India’s bleak economic reality. * The gap between nominal and real GDP is supposed to represent inflation - and according to the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 1, 2026

Alleges Discrepancy Due to Methodology Change

He alleged that the discrepancy was created by changes introduced by the Centre in the methodology used for calculating GDP. "This discrepancy has been manufactured by the Modi Government, which has changed the methodology for calculating the GDP twice this year. In June, just in time for this latest round of GDP estimates, it moved away from the WPI for its calculation," he said.

Ramesh further claimed that if the government provided what he described as "honest numbers", the real growth figure would be considerably lower. "It's a point that many, including the Modi Government's own former Chief Economic Advisor, have made previously," he said.

Taking a swipe at the government's 'Make in India' initiative, Ramesh said, "Make in India has achieved very little, but the Modi Government's signature Make in India scheme continues unabated."

PM Modi Hails Growth, Criticises Opposition

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27 and said it reflected the "collective strength" of the people.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated people for their hard work and said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global challenges, including conflicts, crises and disrupted supply chains. "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition, accusing it of "spreading despair" and "echoing falsehoods". He called for maintaining the growth momentum and emphasised the importance of building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

PM Modi also called for greater emphasis on domestic products and local consumption under the mantra of "Swadeshi, Vocal for Local".

Official Data from MoSPI

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.

Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26.

The growth was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India.

Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.

Real gross value added (GVA) was estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.

The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions, with MoSPI stating that improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies could affect subsequent estimates.

The next release of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter of FY27, is scheduled for November 30, 2026.

(ANI)