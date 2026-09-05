The BJP Yuva Morcha will organise 20 bike rallies across 10 states from September 17 to October 7. The 'Birthplace to Workplace' campaign will connect PM Modi's birthplace, Vadnagar, with his karmabhoomi, Varanasi, to highlight his govt's work.

The BJP Yuva Morcha is set to organise around 20 bike rallies across nearly 10 states as part of a youth outreach campaign aimed at strengthening the party's connect with Gen-Z and highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government since 2014, sources said.

'Birthplace to Workplace' Campaign Details

The campaign, titled “Birthplace to Workplace”, will connect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, Vadnagar in Gujarat, with his karmabhoomi, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the rallies will commence on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's birthday, and conclude on October 7, marking 25 years of his public service.

The initiative is being organised by BJP National Yuva Morcha president and Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi following his assumption of charge. The campaign aims to showcase the government's achievements to the public, particularly the youth, and encourage greater youth participation in the BJP, sources said.

Rally Logistics and Outreach

Around 1,000 bikers are expected to participate in the campaign, with approximately 50 bikers assigned to each of the 20 routes.

The rallies will be conducted in two directions, with 10 rallies travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi and the remaining 10 travelling from Varanasi to Vadnagar, sources said. The routes will pass through around 10 states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi.

During the rallies, participants will interact with young people and discuss various issues while highlighting the government's initiatives and achievements since 2014. Senior BJP leaders from the respective states are also likely to participate in the campaign, sources said.

Sources added that senior BJP leader VD Sharma will coordinate the rallies travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi.

The initiative is being organised to commemorate Prime Minister Modi's 25 years of public service and to connect two key places associated with his political journey — Vadnagar, his birthplace, and Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency and political workplace. The BJP Yuva Morcha expects the campaign to provide a platform for direct engagement with young people and further strengthen the party's outreach among the country's youth.