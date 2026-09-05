Kolkata's City Civil Court issued a status quo order for the AITC's Camac Street office, ensuring the party retains possession. The order follows an alleged vandalism incident where police have arrested six individuals.

Court Grants Status Quo on AITC Office

The City Civil Court has granted a status quo order regarding the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) office located on Camac Street, ensuring the party maintains its possession and occupancy of the premises. The court’s decision comes as a significant legal development following the alleged vandalism at the premises.

According to AITC sources, the status quo order effectively means that the party continues to possess, occupy, and hold all leasehold rights in the property. “City civil court has granted a status quo order which basically means that AITC continues to possess, occupy and have leasehold rights in the property,” an AITC source stated.

Vandalism Allegations and Arrests

The controversy erupted after the Trinamool Congress alleged that a group of people associated with the BJP entered the office in the early hours and vandalised the premises and assaulted security personnel.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by Kolkata Police personnel, removed a signboard reading "All India Trinamool Congress" from the building that houses Banerjee's office. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has arrested six people in connection with an alleged vandalism incident at the Camac Street office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, police said.

TMC Recounts Incident, Vows Action

TMC IT Cell in-charge Upashna Chaudhary alleged that the incident took place at around 3:30 am when the alleged BJP workers arrived at the Camac Street office. She claimed that the security guards were assaulted and that the group forcibly entered the office and ransacked the premises.

Chaudhary said police personnel were present outside the office when party workers reached the spot in the morning but alleged that they were not initially permitted to enter the premises. She further alleged that attempts were made to contact the police while the incident was underway but claimed that there was no response at the time.

Chaudhary said the TMC would identify those allegedly involved in the incident using CCTV and other video footage and submit the details to the police. She also said the party would pursue legal and democratic avenues in connection with the incident. (ANI)