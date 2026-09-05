Durga Puja 2026: Cyclone Threat Looms Over Festivities; Meteorologists Warn of Floods
Durga Puja 2026: Looks like a cyclone might just spoil all the Durga Puja fun this year. Experts are warning about heavy to very heavy rainfall during the festival. So, what's the final word on the weather? Here's what meteorologists have to say
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Durga Puja Weather
Durga Puja is just around the corner and everyone's busy with last-minute shopping. But a cyclone could completely ruin the festive mood. Experts are predicting heavy to very heavy rain right through the Puja days.
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Image Credit : AI image - Gemini
El Nino
Meteorologists are saying that the El Niño effect is the main reason for this weather change during Puja. This phenomenon can cause extreme heat, non-stop cyclonic rain, and even severe cold spells all year round.
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Weather Disaster
There's a serious risk of a weather disaster during Durga Puja. You see, cyclonic rain is very different from normal monsoon showers. It can dump a huge amount of water very quickly, creating a flood-like situation without much warning.
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Cyclone Arnab
The 'Super El Niño' effect could bring double trouble for West Bengal. Experts warn it might cause a severe drought. At the same time, it could also trigger conditions that lead to a flood-like situation.
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Representative image
Here's another weather update: winter in South Bengal won't stick around for long this year. Forecasters say its effects will likely last for only about 15 to 20 days.
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Image Credit : Chat GPT
Durga Puja Special
A meteorologist has confirmed that the low-pressure system will move into North, Central, and South India. This means the Seven Sister states, Bangladesh, and North Bengal will also get heavy to very heavy rainfall.
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