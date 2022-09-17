PM Narendra Modi turns 72: 7 rare facts you need to know about him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 today. There is no denying that Narendra Modi is among the most charismatic leaders of the nation. This is because of his grasp of the issues at hand. Let's take a look at the rare facts you need to know about him.

pm modi

Narendra Modi, who celebrates his 72nd birthday today, was born on September 17, 1950. He is regarded as one of the most successful self-made political figures in Indian history. There is no denying that Narendra Modi is among the most charismatic leaders of the nation. This is because of his grasp of the issues at hand. His reputation as a decisive leader is just the product of tremendous insight. Although millions of people chose Narendra Modi as their leader, few people actually know much about this well-respected individual. As a result, we decided to shed some light on Narendra Modi's life by providing some amusing facts.



1. PM Modi participated in a lot of plays while still in school. When he performed a play at his hometown school to earn money to fix a damaged wall, he was just 13 or 14 years old. 2. As a child, he not only supported his family but also extended support to Indian Army soldiers. When the train arrived at the nearby railway station during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, he hurried to give hot masala chai to the soldiers. Also Read | 6 things Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for a healthy lifestyle

Image: Getty Images

3. Modi does yoga in the morning to calm his body and mind and provide some tranquilly to his usually hectic schedule. PM dedicates everyday a half-hour to practising yoga. Narendra Modi has a strict daily schedule that starts at 5 AM with yoga and pranayam before breakfast. He browses all of the news, Tweets, and the PMO website to see how people are responding to his updates. 4. Since Narendra Modi is a passionate devotee of Goddess Durga, he observes a seven-day fast during the Navratra festival, a practise he continued even during his trip to the United States after being chosen as India's prime minister. He is a strict vegetarian as well as a teetotaller. Also Read | From traditional headgears to regional stoles, how PM Narendra Modi went global with local styles