    6 things the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for a healthy lifestyle

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, September 17. Over all these years of his tenure as the PM, he has gained massive popularity as a world leader. He is not only popular for being one of the most powerful leaders in the world and a speaker, but also for the love he has for health and fitness.

    Despite being one of the busiest people in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to stay fit and healthy. No matter how busy his schedule is, he makes it a point to take out time for his fitness, and never skips his exercise routine.

    Begins day with yoga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his day with yoga. The official handle of the PM has often posted pictures and videos of him performing yoga early in the morning. From increasing flexibility and muscle strength to reducing stress and insomnia, the physical and mental health benefits of yoga are immense. Whether the PM is at his residence or on a tour, he always makes time for yoga.

    Walks on the 'Panchtattva' inspired track: Prime Miniter Narendra Modi strongly believes in the numerous benefits of Ayurveda. Apart from yoga, his fitness regimen includes walking on a track inspired by the Panchatattva or the five elements of nature - Prithvi (Earth), Jal (Water), Agni (Fire), Vayu (Wind), Akash (Ether). According to Ayurveda and Yoga, these five elements have distinct characteristics and are associated with the overall health of a human being. For example, it is claimed that any disorder in the human body indicates an imbalance of one or more of these elements.

    The reflexology pavement: His fitness regimen also includes walking on the Bar Reflexology Road (Reflexology Footpath). He had shared a video in which he was seen walking barefoot on the reflexology footpath. For the unversed, reflexology footpath is scientifically designed in a manner that massages the acupressure points on the soles of the feet. It is known to offer many health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, relieving stress, stimulating reflex points and vital energy.

    His home remedy for cold: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vegetarian diet. The PM, once in an interview, revealed that whenever he catches a cold, he fast for two days, drinks warm water instead of cold water, and heats a few drops of mustard oil and puts it in his nose at night. These things help him to recover from the cold.

    His key to remaining stress-free: Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not only believe in meditation but also follows it rigorously, which helps him to remain calm. He also does deep breathing exercises several times a day to stay stress-free. Furthermore, he said that reading spiritual books helps one to bring positive energy to life.

    Sleeps for 3.5 hours: In an interview with actor Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once said that he does not sleep more than 3.5 hours, adding that his body has accustomed to it. He said that he wakes up every day at 5 AM and begins his day with at least 30 minutes to 45 minutes of yoga, followed by meditation. He finishes his breakfast before 9 AM.

