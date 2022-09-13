From traditional headgears to regional stoles, how PM Narendra Modi went global with local styles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular world leaders. While most political leaders have a similar style of fashion that includes a suit and a tie, Indian leaders, particularly PM Modi, have a different take. Here is a lowdown on the PM’s debonair style, ahead of his 72nd birthday on Saturday, September 17.

Image: Getty Images

If one must define Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sartorial choices, the first word that comes to mind is suave. Unlike most of the world leaders whom we have seen wearing suits with ties, PM Modi has had a local touch to his global style that brings freshness into his outfit. Given the limelight that follows him, there has never been a moment when the PM must have had a sartorial faux pas. In fact, the style has been nothing but debonair. Whether it is wearing an Ikat stole to pulling off some traditional headgears, PM Modi has always impressed with his take on fashion.

Image: Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often seen wearing traditional Indian outfits such as the politician-favourite ‘kurta pyjama’, paired with ‘Nehru jacket’. On festive or other important occasions, he has donned ‘Achkans’ and ‘Bandhgalas’. However, the PM has also sported suits, long coats, fashionable hats and more. Ahead of his birthday, here is a look at some of the most loved fashion moments of PM Modi. ALSO READ: 6 things Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for a healthy lifestyle

Image: Getty Images

The famous monogrammed suit: When he met Barack Obama, the former President of the United States of America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by a pleasant surprise with his monogrammed suit. With his name intricately written all over the suit, PM Modi displayed his classic taste in style. The monogrammed suit that the PM wore, was later auctioned for a whopping Rs 4.31 crores.

Image: Getty Images

PM Modi’s love for stoles: Whether it is the Ikat stole or the one in Bandhani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves stoles! He has often been seen wearing stoles of different fabrics and designs as he proudly promotes the Indian handloom.

Image: Getty Images

His love for traditional headgears: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special love for traditional headgears that help him vibe better with the crowd. From pagdi to a safa, traditional Assamese japi, dumuluk, and more, the PM’s love for traditional headgears has always been on a display and well captured by the cameras.

Image: Getty Images