    On Makar Sankranti, PM Modi celebrates festival by feeding cows at his residence (PHOTOS)

    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in an age-old cultural tradition, feeding cows at his residence. The Prime Minister’s involvement in feeding cows, a simple yet significant tradition, sends a powerful message.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed cows at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday. On the day of Sankranti festival, it is tradition to worship cows and feed them with fodder and sweets. Thus, Prime Minister Modi has fed fodder to cows.

    This auspicious day is celebrated as Makar Sankranti based on the Sun's movement. It is especially celebrated by farmers. This festival celebrated on the 5th day of Shukla Paksha of Pusya month has a good time on Monday this time. 

    The festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. Special prasada made on Makara Sankranti using a blend of sugarcane, sesame, and jaggery. This celebration is a representation of peace, appreciation, love, and giving. 

    Earlier, PM Modi celebrated Pongal at Union Minister Shri L Murugan's New Delhi home. Speaking at the event, the prime minister expressed his wishes and noted that every Tamil Nadu house was filled with a festive spirit.

    Though the names, traditions, and rituals of this significant harvest festival differ from state to state, Hindus celebrate it nationwide. It marks the beginning of harvest season when people celebrate and exchange fresh crops with enthusiasm.

