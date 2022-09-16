Narendra Modi Birthday: 6 famous slogans given by Prime Minister

PM Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party to impressive victories in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections, gaining absolute majorities on both occasions. On the sidelines of his 72nd birthday, let us take a look at top slogans by him which echo to this day across India.

Narendra Damodardas Modi is turning 72 on Saturday. As Prime Minister, he has strived to uphold the country's honour and take it on the path of development. First as chief minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision has been straightforward -- that of an 'aatmanirbhar' India. PM Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party to impressive victories in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections, gaining absolute majorities on both occasions. On the sidelines of his 72nd birthday, let us take a look at top slogans by him which echo to this day across India.

'Make in India' The worldwide initiative programme known as "Make in India" was introduced on September 26, 2014, and is perhaps the phrase that the prime minister is most associated with. The goal of the project, which Modi has mentioned in several speeches around the nation, was to turn the nation into a hub for global manufacturing with a focus on business ease. "I mean, 'Make in India' isn't just a slogan or an invitation anymore; it's our duty. Have trust that if we move forward with vigour, people will seek us out. To do this, we must emphasise both FDIs. Foreign Direct Investment and First Develop India," he continued.

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' In line with his goal of making India "self-reliant" in all spheres—agriculture, defence, the economy, and manufacturing—the prime minister has adopted this motto. The most notable instance of this occurred in 2020, when the Centre passed the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" package in response to COVID-19. The prime minister made the saying more well-known, but he wasn't the first to employ it. During the Indian Freedom Movement, this catchphrase originally gained popularity.

'Vocal for local' The "voice for local" idea, which the prime minister also created, has received much attention recently. Modi stated COVID-19 has taught us the value of local manufacturing, local markets, and local supply chains during his 2020 national speech. "Locally, all of our demands throughout the crisis were satisfied. It is now time to advocate for local goods and work to make them more widely available worldwide, Modi had added. When going shopping for themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season, Modi advised individuals to adopt the policy of "voice for local" in October 2021.

‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ The prime minister has referred to sabka saath, sabka vikas' as the "basic mantra" of the party and its mission is to work for the country and its development. PM Modi has often brought up this issue since 2019, and it has become so entrenched in Indian culture that his tweet from the day after the Lok Sabha elections was dubbed the year's "golden tweet." Modi has now changed the attitude to "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, and sabka prayas" with an eye toward the upcoming Gujarat elections in 2022 and 2024 General elections.

‘Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar’ Possibly the most famous of them all, this phrase was created by advertising expert Piyush Pandey and caught the attention of voters, giving the BJP a decisive victory in 2014. In an interview, Pandey acknowledged the catchphrase's popularity but asserted that party members' efforts impacted the voters. “No election, no advertising campaign can win you an election, it is those people who work day in day out on the ground to keep contact with the likes of you and me," he said.