Modi Birthday: From SRK to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars who share PM's vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, September 17. His thoughts and ideology have always been favoured by several stars in the film industry. Take a look at the PM’s connection with Bollywood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders in the world. In India, PM Modi’s popularity does lie just with the common people; he is equally popular and loved by several celebrities from the entertainment industry. Whether it is Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher or Priyanka Chopra, PM Modi’s thoughts are favoured by many stars. Here is a look at the PM’s strong connection with the entertainment industry; take a look:

Salman Khan: During a kite flying festival in Gujarat in the year 2014, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and Salman Khan were seen enjoying the festival together. The two have always shared a cordial relationship since the time PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Salman, who keeps praising the PM on several occasions, was also associated with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. ALSO READ: From traditional headgears to regional stoles, how PM Narendra Modi went global with local styles

Shah Rukh Khan: The ‘King Khan’ took everyone by surprise when he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The actor, on record, had said, “Make in India is perhaps the single most important initiative by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which propels companies in India and abroad to make in our own country and our own land, thereby creating job opportunities, skill enhancement.” ALSO READ: 6 things Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for a healthy lifestyle

Akshay Kumar: Who does not remember the interview that Akshay Kumar took of Prime Minister Narendra Modi? He is one of the biggest admirers of the PM and has been a part of his ambitious initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Like Salman Khan, Akshay too has been meeting the PM since his Chief Minister days.

Amitabh Bachchan: Hindi cinema’s ‘Shehenshah’, Amitabh Bachchan has never shied away from displaying his fondness towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They both share mutual admiration, and even the PM wished the veteran actor on his birthday.

Aamir Khan: The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor is also a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, during the demonetisation, he respected the PM's move by saying, "I know common people are facing the problem and I feel sad about it. Our Prime Minister has taken a good initiative and we must support him.”

Priyanka Chopra: The global star, Priyanka Chopra, got invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was in Germany, and she was promoting Baywatch. Priyanka had shared a picture from the meeting on her social media, although she was heavily attacked for her sartorial choice for the meeting. The PM had also attended her and Nick Jonas’s wedding reception in New Delhi and had blessed the couple.

Kangana Ranaut: Another name from the Hindi film industry who is an avid supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his thoughts and ideologies, is actor Kangana Ranaut. She is often trolled for voicing her opinion, supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party and being vocal about her admiration towards PM Modi. In fact, Kangana has also been called the BJP’s ‘mouthpiece’ by the trolls.

Anupam Kher: One of the biggest followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is none other than actor Anupam Kher. He supports his ideologies, thoughts as well as his schemes.

