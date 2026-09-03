Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said Lord Krishna's life teaches people to stand against injustice. Speaking in Patna on Janmashtami, he contrasted Krishna's ideals with Lord Ram's 'maryada' and urged people to follow his teachings.

Lord Krishna Teaches to Fight Injustice: CM Choudhary

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said Lord Krishna's life teaches people to stand against injustice, while urging people to follow his ideals on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Addressing the event at Miller High School ground in Patna on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said Lord Ram taught people the importance of "maryada", while Lord Krishna showed that injustice must be opposed.

"I believe that Lord Ram taught us 'maryada' while Lord Krishna said that if you do injustice, there will be action against it. You must have seen the Ramayan and Mahabharat," he said.

"Lord Ram's father ordered him to go on a 14-year exile. Lord Ram followed 'maryada' and remained exiled for 14 years. But on the other hand, Lord Krishna kept fighting injustice," Choudhary further said.

"When there was 'cheerharan' of Draupadi, he stood there in invisible form to protect her," he added.

Krishna: 'Our God and the World Guru'

Meanwhile, in a post shared on X, Choudhary described Lord Krishna as both "our God and the World Guru". "I bow to Krishna, the Guru of the World. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, I participated in the 'Sri Krishna Utsav' organised at Miller High School ground in Patna," he said.

"Lord Shri Krishna is both our God and the World Guru. From His life, we draw inspiration for righteousness, ethics, leadership, and standing against injustice. Let us resolve to internalize His ideals and make Bihar prosperous and developed. Jai Shri Krishna!" Choudhary said.

Janmashtami Celebrations and Cultural Exchange

Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, will be observed on September 4 this year. Meanwhile, ahead of the festival, a special cultural and spiritual exchange between Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura is being continued.

As part of the initiative, special gifts prepared for Lord Laddu Gopal were ritually worshipped at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on September 2 before being sent to Krishna Janmasthan, Mathura.

The initiative, started in 2024, seeks to strengthen spiritual dialogue, cultural coordination and mutual reverence between Kashi and Mathura, two major centres of Sanatan culture.

This year, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, in collaboration with Temple Connect, has also received greetings from more than 100 temples across around 15 countries for the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO will also personally participate in the Krishna Janmashtami festival at Mathura to further strengthen the spiritual and cultural ties between the two pilgrimage centres. (ANI)