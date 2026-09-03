Rahul Gandhi met tribal students on a hunger strike in Nashik, Maharashtra, stating that education is a right, not a privilege. He listened to their demands for a respectful and safe environment for their studies and better support from the system.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Protesting Tribal Students

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of tribal students in Nashik, Maharashtra, including those on a hunger strike over their demands, and said education is a right, not a privilege.

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Today, in Nashik, Maharashtra, I met with a delegation of tribal students, which also included students who were on a hunger strike regarding their demands. I carefully listened to their problems and demands. Every student has the right to a respectful, safe, and conducive environment for their studies." He added, "Students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system; they need its support and every possible assistance. Education is not a privilege—it is the right of every student in India."

Congress Strategy Meetings in Nashik

Rahul Gandhi will hold two different meetings in Nashik. He is scheduled to interact with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Varsha Gaikwad, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Satej Patil, and Naseem Khan. Later, he will address a meeting of the district heads of the Maharashtra Congress who are attending the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan training camp.

Background of the Student Agitation

Earlier in Pune, a 17-day indefinite hunger strike by tribal students at the Manjari tribal hostel ended on August 30 after Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike met the protesters and gave written assurances on their demands. Students from Pune, Nagpur and Nashik had launched the agitation on August 13 against changes in government tribal hostel rules.

Key Demands of the Protesters

Their demands later broadened to cover hostel facilities and safety, tribal reservations, recruitment to vacant posts, appointments under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), caste validity certificates and compensation for the families of three tribal girls who died of snake bites at an ashram school in Gadchiroli. The protesters also sought Rs 10 crore insurance coverage for every student staying in tribal hostels and studying in tribal residential schools. Among their key demands was the immediate implementation of the pending recruitment process for 12,500 tribal posts, along with other vacant tribal positions across the state. They also called for the reinstatement and permanent appointment of PESA employees who had been relieved from service.