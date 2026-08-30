Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to hold the next programme of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign in Indore on September 12. The campaign addresses student concerns, with a previous edition in Pune focusing on women's safety and rights.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold the next programme of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign in Indore on September 12, party sources said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders had earlier confirmed on Saturday that Indore and Jabalpur are under consideration for possible venues, with Indore emerging as the frontrunner owing to its large student population and the city having many educational institutions.

The campaign, launched by Congress leader in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse.

Pune Edition Highlights Women's Safety

The Pune edition of the campaign, held on August 22, focused on issues related to women's safety, rights and social control. During the programme, he highlighted concerns over violence, disrespect and restrictions imposed in the name of care, saying these could become tools of oppression.

Gandhi on Violence Against Women

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi said women face multiple forms of violence and that safety concerns also result in the loss of educational and employment opportunities. "Let's talk a bit about violence. That thought--'What if something happens?'... Family members tell you, 'Don't go there; something might happen.' There are three types of violence," opposition leader said.

He cited figures on female foeticide, harassment and physical violence, claiming that millions of women face restrictions and safety-related challenges. "Every year, 4,50,000 girls are killed before they are even born. That is the first form of violence," he said. Lok Sabha LoP further said, "Among the women here, 80% have faced harassment at some point--on the street, on the bus, in restaurants, at school, or in college."

The upcoming Indore programme will be part of Gandhi's continued outreach to students and will focus on issues affecting the youth. (ANI)