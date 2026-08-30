A man allegedly attacked his former fiancee and her sister with acid at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, leaving both women seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

A man allegedly attacked his former fiancee and her sister with acid at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, leaving both women seriously injured, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Harsh Bhati, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony, was allegedly caught by the victims’ family members as he attempted to flee the house following the attack. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

According to the victims’ father, his daughter’s marriage had earlier been arranged with Bhati. However, the family allegedly decided to call off the alliance after discovering that he was addicted to drugs, news agency PTI reported.

Police said Bhati arrived at the family’s house on Saturday night allegedly carrying acid. When the door was opened, he allegedly hurled the corrosive substance at his former fiancee. Her sister reportedly intervened after witnessing the attack, following which Bhati allegedly threw acid at her as well, according to the complaint.

The sisters’ screams alerted other members of the family, who rushed to the scene and allegedly managed to catch Bhati as he tried to escape. A team from Simbhawali police station soon arrived and took the accused into custody.

The injured women were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Circle Officer Rahul Yadav said police had registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victims’ family. Bhati is being questioned as investigators probe the circumstances of the attack and the events that allegedly led to the violent assault.