UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar slams SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his silence on the alleged assault of an SP worker, Rahul Yadav, in Azamgarh. Rajbhar claims MLA Nafees Ahmad's supporters attacked Yadav for backing a rival SP leader.

Rajbhar Accuses Akhilesh of Ignoring Party Worker

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of staying silent over an alleged assault on one of his own party workers in Azamgarh. In an X post, Rajbhar alleged that SP party worker Rahul Yadav was beaten up for backing a rival SP leader instead of local MLA Nafees Ahmad. He accused Akhilesh of ignoring the incident despite it involving a grassroots worker of his own party.

Rajbhar said, "What's up, Akhilesh Yadav ji? Haven't you folks learned your lesson even after getting a solid beating? Your 'Pita Dega Ashfaq' keeps pulling off new scandals every day, and you're just lying there with your sheet pulled over your head... In Azamgarh, your MLA Miyan ji is getting folks from your own community beaten up in broad daylight. Your party's booth president Rahul Yadav made just one mistake: he chose to back another SP leader instead of MLA Nafees Ahmad."

"Atleast feel a little shame, Akhilesh ji. You've drowned so deep in your love for Muslims that you can't tell right from wrong anymore. You're getting your own party workers beaten up, the poor guys who carry your flags and banners. Don't you have any real kin or friends, Akhilesh babu? Elections are coming--maybe then it'll sink in for you," he added.

Details of the Alleged Assault

A political row has broken out in the Gopalpur assembly constituency after Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Rahul Yadav reportedly alleged that supporters of sitting MLA Nafees Ahmad abused and assaulted him. Yadav reportedly named a different SP leader than Ahmad as his first preference in a survey going around ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He alleged he was subsequently abused over the phone for this. Yadav claimed that when he tried to speak with the MLA, the supporters and bodyguards blocked him, then abused and assaulted him.