West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh calls for a probe into the Satya Niketan building collapse where the death toll has hit six. As rescue ops continue, political leaders questioned the safety of student accommodations in the national capital.

Following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday called for an investigation into the incident and questioned who built the structure and why students were living in it. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh described the incident as unfortunate, stating, "A hostel collapsing, an incident like this happening to students. There should be an investigation into this matter regarding who built such a building and why students were living in it. This is a matter of great concern. I believe the government will conduct a thorough investigation into this."

Death Toll Rises to Six

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi has risen to six, with search and rescue operations continuing at the site as teams work to clear the heavy debris and look for any remaining trapped persons. One more body has been recovered in the late-night operations, raising the death toll to six.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other agencies are working at the site to clear the heavy debris. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse in Satya Niketan Colony, near Delhi University’s South Campus, as rescue teams worked to search the debris for people who may still be trapped.

Political Leaders Question Safety

The collapse has triggered questions over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated parts of the national capital.

Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the BJP government over the safety of students living in such accommodations. She added that students are sent to Delhi with hopes of building their future and asked who would be held responsible for their safety. “What is the BJP government doing? They have forgotten what happened at the coaching centre. A mafia is operating in Delhi. These children are sent away with so many hopes. They are the only support for their parents. Who is responsible for their safety?” Selja said. (ANI)