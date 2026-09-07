Amid a BJP call to 'seize' the legislature, heavy police deployment has been put in place for the Telangana Assembly session. Security is strengthened around the premises as the ruling Congress and opposition parties are set to raise several issues.

Heavy Security for Assembly Session

Heavy police deployment has been put in place outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly as the Assembly session is set to begin on Monday, amid a call by the BJP to lay siege to the Assembly over various issues. Security arrangements have been strengthened around the Assembly premises, with police personnel deployed at key entry and exit points and other sensitive locations in anticipation of the BJP protest.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to commence today, September 7, with the ruling Congress and opposition parties expected to raise several issues during the proceedings. The BJP has given a call to "seize" the Assembly as part of its protest, prompting authorities to step up security measures around the legislature.

CM Reviews Development Works

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier informed ministers and MLAs that the Assembly session would commence on September 7 during a meeting at the Secretariat on August 25. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed development programmes in various Assembly constituencies and directed legislators to expedite pending land acquisition for irrigation projects. Revanth Reddy stressed that irrigation projects could not be completed unless the required land acquisition was taken up on a priority basis. He assured MLAs that the government would provide necessary funds for land acquisition, Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) measures and obtaining forest clearances. The Chief Minister also directed legislators to pay greater attention to development works in their respective constituencies and ensure that pending projects and programmes are completed without delay.

Key Officials in Attendance

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Seethakka attended the meeting along with government Whips and several MLAs. Whips Adi Srinivas, Ramachandra Naik, Birla Ilaiah and Vemula Veeresham were among those present.

Several legislators, including Medipally Satyam, Veerlapalli Shankar, Prem Sagar Rao, Naveen Yadav, Matta Ragamayi, Mandula Samuel, Vedma Bojju, Koram Kanakaiah, Kadiyam Srihari and Yashaswini Reddy, also participated in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by MPs Kadiyam Kavya, Raghuveer Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav and Vem Narendar Reddy, as well as MLC Baswaraju Saraiah. (ANI)