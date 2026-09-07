Congress leader Motha Rohit hit back at BRS's KT Rama Rao, urging him to stop spreading 'fake news' and engage in constructive criticism. Rohit defended the Congress government's performance and reminded KTR of his family's gratitude to Sonia Gandhi.

Congress Hits Back at BRS

Congress leader Motha Rohit hit back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), urging him to criticise the Telangana government constructively instead of allegedly distorting facts and spreading “fake news” for political benefit.

Speaking to ANI, Khairatabad District Congress Committee president Motha Rohit responded to KTR's criticism of the Congress government over its electoral guarantees and its performance in Telangana. "I want to request KTR to fact-check himself. After the 2006 by-elections, again in 2009, the same Congress party came into power. The formation of Telangana took place in 2014 by the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, and the entire family of Mr KCR and KTR went and fell at the feet of Sonia Gandhi, thanking her," Rohit said.

Rohit said the BRS working president was free to question the government but should ensure that his criticism was based on facts. "If there is anything wrong that the Congress government is doing, you can criticise the government in a constructive way. But he is just trying to distort facts. He is just trying to spread fake news, and he wants to benefit from it," the Congress leader said.

KTR's Attack on Congress Government

His remarks came after KTR launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises and betraying the state's youth and students.

Targets Rahul Gandhi's Campaign

Targeting Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, KTR urged him to visit Karimnagar and interact directly with Telangana students. "Rahul Gandhi is changing colours from state to state. You are talking about 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' across India. I demand that you come to Karimnagar in Telangana and listen to the problems of our students. You will hear the real Goonj of students here," KTR said.

Warns Against Targeting KCR

KTR also warned the Congress government against targeting former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, drawing parallels with the political developments following KCR's resignation in 2006. "If you mess with KCR now, Revanth Reddy, the same thing will happen again. Keep that in mind," KTR warned.

He further accused the Congress government of failing to honour its election commitments, saying Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders should "resign 420 times" for their alleged "420 unfulfilled promises."

KTR also claimed that the entire Congress government could eventually face dismissal, intensifying the ongoing political confrontation between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in Telangana.