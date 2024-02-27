Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    23 win IIMCAA Connections Awards; Vivek Agnihotri and Sumita Yadav named 'Alumni of the Year'

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

    The IIMC Alumni Association honored achievers at its 12th Global Meet in Delhi, presenting the IIMCAA Connections Awards to 23 winners. Notable recipients included film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, who received the Alumni of the Year award.

    The prestigious IIMC Alumni Association, during its 12th Global Meet in Delhi, bestowed the coveted IIMCAA Connections Awards upon 23 outstanding winners. Notable personalities such as film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav were honoured with the Alumni of the Year award. Additionally, esteemed figures including newsreader Rini Simon Khanna, journalist Bernard Vivian Fernandes, and Rajeev Deshpande received the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

    The event, graced by the presence of IIMCAA President Simrat Gulati, featured addresses by distinguished guests such as Special Commissioner of the Delhi Govt. Sushil Singh, along with other luminaries including Jyoti Kumar, Nitin Pradhan, Gayatri Srivastava, Anwar Ashraf, Mona Parthasarathi, and Deeksha Saksena. Notable figures like Vineet Handa, the Convenor of the IIMCAA Awards 2024, announced the forthcoming edition of the awards, inviting applications from June onwards.

    The ceremony commenced with a solemn tribute to deceased alumni, followed by the release of a souvenir and a book titled ‘Odyssey,’ featuring insightful interviews with former students. The event also saw the felicitation of 91 alumni who graduated 25 years ago with Silver Jubilee honours. A Lucky Draw added an element of excitement, with 51 alumni and students walking away with smartphones, radios, and smartwatches.

    Looking forward, the annual meeting, Connections, organized by IIMC, is set to traverse various cities across India and abroad, showcasing the prominence of IIMCAA members. Upcoming gatherings include events in Patna and Mumbai scheduled for March 10 and 23, respectively

