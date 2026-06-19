The weather department has predicted that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may continue in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 20.

For June 21 and June 22, similar weather conditions are expected, although wind speeds may reduce slightly to 30-40 kmph in some areas.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into several coastal and offshore regions due to rough sea conditions. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kumari Sea areas between June 19 and June 22.

Similar wind conditions are forecast over the north Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal from June 19 to June 21, with rough weather expected to extend to parts of the central-east Bay of Bengal and northern Andaman Sea on June 22. Authorities have urged fishermen to avoid these regions during the warning period.