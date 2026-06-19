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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Braces for Rain; 27 Districts Under Heavy Rain Warning
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness widespread rainfall with heavy rain alerts issued for 27 districts. Chennai may receive light to moderate showers, while fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into rough sea areas
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 27 Districts
According to the latest weather bulletin, a trough extending from East Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala region, is influencing weather conditions across the state.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 13 Districts, Chennai to See Thunderstorms
As a result, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph may occur in isolated locations across 27 districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Namakkal.
Chennai Likely to Witness Rainfall and Cloudy Conditions
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. Isolated areas of the city could receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain between 28-29 degrees Celsius. The city experienced widespread rainfall on Thursday evening, bringing relief from the intense daytime heat and creating cooler overnight conditions. Cloud cover continues to persist over the region.
Rain Forecast for Coming Days and Fishermen Advisory
The weather department has predicted that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may continue in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 20.
For June 21 and June 22, similar weather conditions are expected, although wind speeds may reduce slightly to 30-40 kmph in some areas.
Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into several coastal and offshore regions due to rough sea conditions. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kumari Sea areas between June 19 and June 22.
Similar wind conditions are forecast over the north Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal from June 19 to June 21, with rough weather expected to extend to parts of the central-east Bay of Bengal and northern Andaman Sea on June 22. Authorities have urged fishermen to avoid these regions during the warning period.
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