According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, scattered areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on June 17.

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Moderate rain with lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is expected in districts including Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and the Western Ghats region.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram districts.