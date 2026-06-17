Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Across Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A trough extending from the central-west Bay of Bengal to the Kerala coast is influencing weather across Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds
Heavy Rain Alert for Seven Districts Today
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, scattered areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on June 17.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 9 Districts of TN, Thunderstorms Likely in Chennai
Moderate rain with lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is expected in districts including Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and the Western Ghats region.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram districts.
Twelve Districts Under Heavy Rain Watch on June 18
The weather department has expanded its heavy rainfall warning for June 18. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are expected in several parts of the state.
Heavy rain is forecast in Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts.
On June 19, light to moderate rainfall is likely across many parts of Tamil Nadu, while southern coastal districts may receive moderate showers at isolated locations.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies on June 17. Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in a few areas of the city. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 39–40°C, while minimum temperatures may hover near 29°C.
The weather department has also issued a marine warning. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Kanyakumari sea regions from June 17 to June 20.
Similar conditions are likely over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on June 17 and 18. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas during this period.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.