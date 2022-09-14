Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Breathtakingly beautiful photos of Chenab bridge are a must watch

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    The photographs show the under-construction world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river drenched in sunlight and over-arching a layer of clouds.

    The Indian Railways has shared some awesome photographs of the arch-bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir. The photos, which are going viral on social media, are mesmerising. 

    The photographs have been shared on Twitter. The 1,315-metre-long Chenab Bridge, which is part of the 272 km-long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, achieved a milestone on August 14 when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.

    Users commenting on the photos of the bridge, which is 359 meters above the level of the river and 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in France, termed them a sight to behold. Others said that the scenery was breathtakingly beautiful.

    The structural detailing of the bridge, which can withstand 260 kmph winds, was done using the sophisticated 'Tekla' software. The bridge construction involved 66,000 CuM Concrete, 26 Km motorable roads, fabrication of 28,660 MT steel and 10 lakh CuM earthwork. 

    The USBRL, once completed, will provide the Kashmir Valley with all-weather rail connectivity to the rest of India. Currently, work is continuing on the intervening stretch of the 111 km Katra-Banihal section, which predominantly involves tunnelling work. 

