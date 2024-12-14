Rishikesh SHOCKER! Class 8 student asked to remove tilak before entering classroom, sparks outrage

A class 8 student in Rishikesh alleged that a teacher asked her to remove her 'tilak' before entering class, sparking protests. The student, who wore the 'tilak' after a wedding, was asked by the teacher to wash it off. The matter was later resolved, with apologies issued.

Rishikesh SHOCKER! Class 8 student asked to remove tilak before entering classroom, sparks outrage vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

A class 8 female student in a private school in Rishikesh has alleged that a teacher asked her to remove the 'tilak' on her forehead before she was allowed to enter the classroom. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, led to protests and created a stir at the school.

The student, who had recently attended a wedding in Kumaon, wore the 'tilak' as part of the traditional celebration. She claims that the teacher told her to remove it, saying that it was not permitted in school. Disturbed by the incident, the student informed her parents, who visited the school the next day, accompanied by members of a right-wing group to voice their objections.

Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra's silver medal-winning Paris Olympics jersey inducted into WA's heritage collection

Rajiv Bhatnagar, the state president of the group, spoke to the media stating, "Wearing a 'tilak' is a part of our tradition, and Hindu children should be encouraged to wear it. The teacher’s actions upset the girl. Her parents reached out to us, and after we raised the issue, both the teacher and the principal apologized, promising that such an incident would not occur again."

The school principal later clarified that there are no rules banning the wearing of a 'tilak', and the administration has no problem with it. He further explained that the teacher did not oppose the 'tilak' itself, but only requested that the student wear a smaller one, according to a TOI report.

Bomb scare returns to Delhi: 4 schools receive threat emails; check details

A senior education official stated that the student had just returned from a wedding, where she wore a larger-than-usual 'tilak'. The teacher, seeing the size, reportedly asked her to wash her face. This request eventually escalated, causing the incident to spiral. However, all parties involved have since resolved the matter.

Jharna Kamthan, the Director-General of the State Education Department, has instructed the Chief Education Officer of Tehri to look into the incident and provide an explanation from the school.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Moment of pride PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha hails India democracy check top quotes gcw

'Moment of pride...' PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha, hails India's democracy | Check top quotes

Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025 gcw

Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025

350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be commemorated with year-long celebrations in UP: CM Yogi vkp

350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be commemorated with year-long celebrations in UP: CM Yogi

"SDPI & Jamaat-e-Islami linked to 'Mec 7'": CPM, Sunni leaders raise concerns over fitness program in Malabar dmn

"SDPI & Jamaat-e-Islami linked to 'MEC 7'": CPM, Sunni leaders raise concerns over fitness program in Malabar

Bihar SHOCKER! Patna DM slaps BPSC aspirant amid protests over exam paper leak; complaint filed (WATCH) snt

Bihar SHOCKER! Patna DM slaps BPSC aspirant amid protests over exam paper leak; complaint filed (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Sonam Kapoor's top 7 lehenga looks you can try gcw

Sonam Kapoor's top 7 lehenga looks you can try

IAS srishti Dabas success story from aspirant to AIR 6 in upsc gcw

IAS Srishti Dabas’ success story: From aspirant to AIR 6 in UPSC

IAS srishti Dabas success story from aspirant to AIR 6 in upsc gcw

IAS Srishti Dabas’ success story: From aspirant to AIR 6 in UPSC

Moment of pride PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha hails India democracy check top quotes gcw

'Moment of pride...' PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha, hails India's democracy | Check top quotes

Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025 gcw

Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon