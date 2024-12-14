Rishikesh SHOCKER! Class 8 student asked to remove tilak before entering classroom, sparks outrage

A class 8 student in Rishikesh alleged that a teacher asked her to remove her 'tilak' before entering class, sparking protests. The student, who wore the 'tilak' after a wedding, was asked by the teacher to wash it off. The matter was later resolved, with apologies issued.

A class 8 female student in a private school in Rishikesh has alleged that a teacher asked her to remove the 'tilak' on her forehead before she was allowed to enter the classroom. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, led to protests and created a stir at the school.

The student, who had recently attended a wedding in Kumaon, wore the 'tilak' as part of the traditional celebration. She claims that the teacher told her to remove it, saying that it was not permitted in school. Disturbed by the incident, the student informed her parents, who visited the school the next day, accompanied by members of a right-wing group to voice their objections.



Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra's silver medal-winning Paris Olympics jersey inducted into WA's heritage collection

Rajiv Bhatnagar, the state president of the group, spoke to the media stating, "Wearing a 'tilak' is a part of our tradition, and Hindu children should be encouraged to wear it. The teacher’s actions upset the girl. Her parents reached out to us, and after we raised the issue, both the teacher and the principal apologized, promising that such an incident would not occur again."

The school principal later clarified that there are no rules banning the wearing of a 'tilak', and the administration has no problem with it. He further explained that the teacher did not oppose the 'tilak' itself, but only requested that the student wear a smaller one, according to a TOI report.



Bomb scare returns to Delhi: 4 schools receive threat emails; check details

A senior education official stated that the student had just returned from a wedding, where she wore a larger-than-usual 'tilak'. The teacher, seeing the size, reportedly asked her to wash her face. This request eventually escalated, causing the incident to spiral. However, all parties involved have since resolved the matter.

Jharna Kamthan, the Director-General of the State Education Department, has instructed the Chief Education Officer of Tehri to look into the incident and provide an explanation from the school.

Latest Videos