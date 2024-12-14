Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025
The Yogi government is transforming the Mahakumbh 2025 experience with world-class arrangements for NRIs and foreign tourists. From digital enhancements to luxury accommodations and seamless travel, the event promises a blend of tradition and modernity.
The Yogi government is set to present the timeless essence of Sanatan culture at Mahakumbh 2025 in an all-new avatar. With the support of the double-engine government, world-class arrangements are being made to ensure NRI devotees and foreign tourists have an unforgettable experience at the 45-day grand event, scheduled from January 13 to February 27 at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.
From seamless travel and connectivity to top-notch accommodation and dining facilities, preparations are aligned with global standards. Visitors will have access to multi-language assistance, chatbots, and dedicated service counters. Additionally, the Mahakumbh will feature a digital experience, allowing attendees to explore various aspects of the event, including the ‘Samudra Manthan’, through virtual reality.
The event promises to be a magnificent showcase of India’s hospitality traditions and rich cultural heritage, elevating Mahakumbh 2025 to a global spectacle.
Special facilities for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025
Here's a simplified breakdown of the special facilities and initiatives:
-Dedicated NRI and Tourist Centers
* Special welcome centers for NRIs and foreign tourists.
* Multi-language assistance, travel guides, and local information provided at these centers.
-Online Booking and Registration
* A dedicated website and mobile app for booking accommodation, pilgrimage packages, and other services online.
-Exclusive Accommodation Facilities
* Luxury tent cities and resorts with air-conditioned tents, modern amenities, and personal security.
-Enhanced Transportation Services
* Improved air connectivity to Prayagraj, with airport operations starting two years ago.
* Night landing facilities at Prayagraj Airport; flight services from major cities to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh.
* Shuttle buses and helicopter services from the airport to nearby areas.
* Luxury buses and taxis exclusively for NRIs and foreign tourists.
-Multi-Language Guides and Information Systems
* Trained guides proficient in languages like English, French, German, and Japanese.
* Multi-language signs and information centers.
* VIP bathing ghats and viewing areas at the Sangam for NRIs and foreign tourists.
* Separate entry and exit points for better crowd management.
-Cultural and Spiritual Centers
* Exhibitions and workshops on Indian culture, yoga, meditation, and the significance of the Kumbh Mela.
-Cashless Payment and Currency Exchange
* Cashless payment options for tourists.
* Authorized currency exchange centers.
-Social and Cultural Interaction
* Networking events to connect foreign tourists with locals and the NRI community.
* Opportunities for NRIs and tourists to participate in cultural programs.
-Traditional Food and Handicrafts
* Special stalls showcasing traditional Indian cuisine and local handicrafts.
-Advanced Security Measures
* Seven-tier security for the city, with dedicated arrangements for foreign tourists.
* A toll-free helpline for assistance in emergencies.
- Digital Mahakumbh Experience
* Visitors can explore the spiritual and cultural grandeur of Sanatan Dharma through a digital museum.
* Virtual reality experiences of the Kumbh Mela’s key aspects.
* A dedicated website, app, AI chatbots in 11 languages, and QR-based passes for easy access.
* Multilingual digital signage VMD will make it easy to understand the indicators.
* Google Maps integration to guide visitors and prevent confusion.
-Smart Parking Solutions
* 101 smart parking facilities with a capacity to accommodate five lakh vehicles daily.
* The parking area spread over an area of 1867.04 hectares is 763.75 hectares larger than the 1103.29 hectares of 2019.
* Parking sites monitored through an Integrated Control Command Center.
-Health and Medical Facilities
* A 100-bed hospital at the parade ground, with additional 20-bed and 8-bed smaller hospitals.
* Two 10-bed ICUs in the mela area and Arail, supported by the Army Hospital.
* Deployment of expert doctors to ensure the well-being of pilgrims and tourists.