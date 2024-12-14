Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi government is transforming the Mahakumbh 2025 experience with world-class arrangements for NRIs and foreign tourists. From digital enhancements to luxury accommodations and seamless travel, the event promises a blend of tradition and modernity.

The Yogi government is set to present the timeless essence of Sanatan culture at Mahakumbh 2025 in an all-new avatar. With the support of the double-engine government, world-class arrangements are being made to ensure NRI devotees and foreign tourists have an unforgettable experience at the 45-day grand event, scheduled from January 13 to February 27 at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.

From seamless travel and connectivity to top-notch accommodation and dining facilities, preparations are aligned with global standards. Visitors will have access to multi-language assistance, chatbots, and dedicated service counters. Additionally, the Mahakumbh will feature a digital experience, allowing attendees to explore various aspects of the event, including the ‘Samudra Manthan’, through virtual reality.

The event promises to be a magnificent showcase of India’s hospitality traditions and rich cultural heritage, elevating Mahakumbh 2025 to a global spectacle.

Special facilities for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025

Here's a simplified breakdown of the special facilities and initiatives:

-Dedicated NRI and Tourist Centers

* Special welcome centers for NRIs and foreign tourists.

* Multi-language assistance, travel guides, and local information provided at these centers.

-Online Booking and Registration

* A dedicated website and mobile app for booking accommodation, pilgrimage packages, and other services online.

-Exclusive Accommodation Facilities

* Luxury tent cities and resorts with air-conditioned tents, modern amenities, and personal security.

-Enhanced Transportation Services

* Improved air connectivity to Prayagraj, with airport operations starting two years ago.

* Night landing facilities at Prayagraj Airport; flight services from major cities to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh.

* Shuttle buses and helicopter services from the airport to nearby areas.

* Luxury buses and taxis exclusively for NRIs and foreign tourists.

-Multi-Language Guides and Information Systems

* Trained guides proficient in languages like English, French, German, and Japanese.

* Multi-language signs and information centers.

* VIP bathing ghats and viewing areas at the Sangam for NRIs and foreign tourists.

* Separate entry and exit points for better crowd management.

-Cultural and Spiritual Centers

* Exhibitions and workshops on Indian culture, yoga, meditation, and the significance of the Kumbh Mela.

-Cashless Payment and Currency Exchange

* Cashless payment options for tourists.

* Authorized currency exchange centers.

-Social and Cultural Interaction

* Networking events to connect foreign tourists with locals and the NRI community.

* Opportunities for NRIs and tourists to participate in cultural programs.

-Traditional Food and Handicrafts

* Special stalls showcasing traditional Indian cuisine and local handicrafts.

-Advanced Security Measures

* Seven-tier security for the city, with dedicated arrangements for foreign tourists.

* A toll-free helpline for assistance in emergencies.

- Digital Mahakumbh Experience

* Visitors can explore the spiritual and cultural grandeur of Sanatan Dharma through a digital museum.

* Virtual reality experiences of the Kumbh Mela’s key aspects.

* A dedicated website, app, AI chatbots in 11 languages, and QR-based passes for easy access.

* Multilingual digital signage VMD will make it easy to understand the indicators.

* Google Maps integration to guide visitors and prevent confusion.

-Smart Parking Solutions

* 101 smart parking facilities with a capacity to accommodate five lakh vehicles daily.

* The parking area spread over an area of ​​1867.04 hectares is 763.75 hectares larger than the 1103.29 hectares of 2019.

* Parking sites monitored through an Integrated Control Command Center.

-Health and Medical Facilities

* A 100-bed hospital at the parade ground, with additional 20-bed and 8-bed smaller hospitals.

* Two 10-bed ICUs in the mela area and Arail, supported by the Army Hospital.

* Deployment of expert doctors to ensure the well-being of pilgrims and tourists.

Latest Videos