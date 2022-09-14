Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 200 crore extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi police today

    Jacqueline Fernandez's name cropped up in the case after her pictures with Chandrashekhar surfaced. While the actor initially denied any involvement with the conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar told the Enforcement Directorate that they were dating each other.

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is named as an accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, will on Wednesday appear before the Delhi Police around 11 am. This is the third summons by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to the actor. Earlier, the Delhi police had sent two summons August 29 and September 12 for questioning.

    It is reportedly said that the Delhi Police will interrogate Jacqueline with regards to her relationship with Sukesh Chandra Shekhar and about the gifts she received from him.

    The actor will be asked how many times she personally met Sukesh and how many times she had a phone conversation with him. The EOW has also summoned Pinky Irani, who helped Sukesh get in touch with Jacqueline.

    If sources are said to be believed, Jacqueline and Pinky will also be questioned by making them sit face to face.

    Delhi police had made up their mind for a long interrogation of Jacqueline, sources said. The actor might be questioned tomorrow too (September 15).

    A team of Delhi police questioned Bollywood actress Noora Fatehi for around six hours a few days ago in this case.

    The case  popped up when Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly extorted Rs 215 crore from the wife of a Delhi businessman using voice modulation software and spoofing calls. While the conman was lodged in a jail in Delhi, he extorted money once by pretending to be an officer from the Prime Minister's Office, then the law ministry and also the home ministry.

    In his phone calls, the accused had allegedly claimed that he would secure bail for the victim's husband and get their pharmaceutical business up and running once again.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
