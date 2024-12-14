'Moment of pride...' PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha, hails India's democracy | Check top quotes

PM Modi described the milestone as a moment of great pride, not only for India but for all democracy-loving people around the world. Speaking on this special occasion, he said, "For all of us, for all citizens, and for all democracy-loving people across the world, this is a moment of great pride."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the 75 years of the Indian Constitution a moment of pride and celebration, highlighting the vision of its framers. Addressing Parliament, Modi expressed gratitude to lawmakers and speakers who contributed to the debate on the Constitution’s legacy. He credited India’s Constitution for the country’s progress, saying it had proven skeptics wrong.

Speaking in Parliament, PM Modi thanked millions of Indians for upholding democratic values and emphasised that the Constitution’s framers did not see democracy as a concept born in 1950. Instead, they drew inspiration from India’s rich heritage spanning thousands of years. He cited BR Ambedkar during his speech and said India has long been familiar with democratic traditions. "Babasaheb Ambedkar said it’s not as if India was unaware of democracy," he added.

On women empowernment

PM Modi emphasised the importance of women in forming the country by pointing out that there were 15 active female members of the Constituent Assembly who made substantial contributions to the Constitution's drafting process. He emphasised India's dedication to gender equality and stated that the nation is following a paradigm of "women-led development." He emphasised the "happy coincidence" that Droupadi Murmu, a woman, is the President of India, marking a significant turning point in the history of the country. “The representation of women is steadily rising,” the Prime Minister added.

'One Nation, One Tax' initiative

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been essential in bringing the nation's economy together. He claimed that the GST has improved India's economic integration and simplified the tax structure, making it a step towards "One Nation, One Tax." He also emphasised programs such as the government health card.

National unity is our top priority: PM Modi on Article 370 abrogation

Calling Article 370 a barrier to Indian unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi justified his government's decision to repeal it. "National unity is our top priority," he declared. PM Modi celebrated India's rich cultural and geographical variety and emphasised the country's distinctive character as one that thrives on "unity in diversity." He urged people to preserve peace and inclusion, but warned against those who "seek to poison diversity." The Prime Minister said, "We removed Article 370 because it was a barrier to India's unity."

Continuing with his address, PM Modi expressed confidence that India will achieve developed nation status by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. In his reflection on the variety of India's founding leaders, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the Constituent Assembly's members represented the country's unity in diversity by hailing from different geographical areas.

'Turned nation into prison...' PM's dig at Opposition

Speaking in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted the Congress for enforcing the Emergency, claiming that it had turned the nation into a prison. PM Modi took a veiled jibe at Gandhi family and said, “I do not want to criticize anybody personally….but one family of congress has done everything to hurt the constitution…and I say one family because one family has ruled for 55 years. This family has always challenged the Constitution.”

“The sin of Emergency can never be erased from Congress’ forehead,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of imposing the Emergency in 1975 to safeguard their political control. PM Modi criticised the Congress leadership at the time, saying, "The Emergency was declared not to save the country, but to save their own chair."

PM Modi continued, denouncing what he saw as a terrible chapter in India's democratic history: "The Emergency saw thousands jailed, the judiciary weakened, and the concept of a 'committed judiciary' promoted."

Special debate in Parliament

The lower house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, began a two-day special discussion on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mahua Moitra, as well as other speakers, engaged in intense discussions between the opposition's Congress-led INDIA group and the ruling BJP-led NDA on the first day of the debate.

A similar debate session is scheduled in Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17. Top sources indicated that Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to open the discussion in the upper house of the Parliament on Monday.

