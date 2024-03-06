Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru water crisis: 7 simple and effective ways to conserve water amid scarcity

    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 8:24 PM IST

    Discover 7 easy ways Bengaluru residents can conserve water amid the city's water crisis. From fixing leaks to adopting water-efficient habits, learn how to make a difference in sustainable water management.

    article_image1

    Bengaluru, known for its rapid urbanization and burgeoning population, is facing an increasingly dire water crisis. With depleting groundwater levels and unreliable water supply, it's crucial for Bangaloreans to take proactive steps to conserve water.

    In this article, we'll explore 7 practical ways residents of Bengaluru can save water and contribute to sustainable water management amid the crisis.

    article_image2

    1. Fix Leaks and Dripping Faucets:

    Addressing leaks and dripping faucets in homes and public spaces can save significant amounts of water. Regularly check for leaks and promptly repair them to prevent wastage.

    2. Install Water-Efficient Fixtures:

    Replace old, inefficient fixtures with water-saving alternatives such as low-flow faucets, showerheads, and toilets. These fixtures reduce water usage without compromising performance.

    article_image3

    3. Practice Smart Irrigation Techniques:

    Use drip irrigation or soaker hoses in gardens and lawns to deliver water directly to plant roots, minimizing evaporation and runoff. Water outdoor plants early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce water loss due to evaporation.

    4. Reuse Greywater:

    Collect and reuse greywater from sinks, showers, and washing machines for purposes like flushing toilets and watering plants. Implementing greywater recycling systems can significantly reduce freshwater consumption.

    5. Adopt Water-Efficient Habits:

    Encourage water-saving habits among residents, such as turning off taps while brushing teeth, taking shorter showers, and running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines.

    article_image4

    6. Opt for Native Plants in Landscaping:

    Choose native and drought-resistant plants for landscaping to reduce the need for irrigation. Native plants require less water and maintenance compared to exotic species, contributing to water conservation efforts.

    7. Collect Rainwater:

    If your roof allows, install a rainwater harvesting system. Collected rainwater can be used for various purposes including watering plants, car washing and other purposes.

    In the face of a growing water crisis, every effort counts in conserving water and ensuring its sustainable use in Bengaluru. By implementing these practical measures, residents can contribute to water conservation efforts and help secure a water-resilient future for the city.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war snt

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war

    Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI by Bengal police after Calcutta HC deadline ends gcw

    Big win for Sandeshkhali women: WB Police hands over custody of accused Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI

    ECI issues advisory to Congress' Rahul Gandhi, asks him to exercise caution in statements against PM Modi snt

    Panauti jibe at PM Modi: Election Commission asks Rahul Gandhi to be more careful in public utterances

    Training aircraft crashes near Guna Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured gcw

    Training aircraft crashes near Guna's Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

    Explained Govt launches Chakshu portal to curb online fraud Know what it is How to use why this name gcw

    Explained: Govt launches Chakshu portal to curb online fraud; Know what it is? How to use?

    Recent Stories

    Indian Boxer Nishant Dev triumphs at 1st Olympic qualifier; Shiva Thapa, Ankushita Boro face challenges osf

    Indian Boxer Nishant Dev triumphs at 1st Olympic qualifier; Shiva Thapa, Ankushita Boro face challenges

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Here's what you can expect from it gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Here's what you can expect from it

    Rs 18,999 trends on social media & Realme 12+ new smartphone is the reason gcw

    'Rs 18,999' trends on social media & Realme's new smartphone is the reason

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war snt

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war

    Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI by Bengal police after Calcutta HC deadline ends gcw

    Big win for Sandeshkhali women: WB Police hands over custody of accused Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon