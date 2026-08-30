2 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Cyclone-like weather in AP, sea is rough

This low-pressure system has totally changed the weather in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Districts in North Andhra like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitarama Raju will see rains with thunder and lightning. The same goes for Kakinada, Konaseema, and the Godavari districts. Strong winds will blow along the coast at speeds of 45 to 55 km/h. There's also a risk of huge waves in the sea. The Disaster Management Authority has issued an emergency alert. They have warned fishermen not to go out to sea and asked those already out to return to the shore immediately.