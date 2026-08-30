Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Triggers Heavy Rain Alert
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has put both Telugu states on alert. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is getting stronger, and it's going to bring heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds to many areas in AP
15
Image Credit : Gemini
IMD issues warnings for these districts in AP and Telangana
The weather has completely changed over the Bay of Bengal again. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says a strong low-pressure system has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal-North Odisha coast. It will likely get stronger in the next 24 to 48 hours as it moves west-northwest. Because of this, the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with Odisha and Bengal. Expect strong winds, thunder, and lightning.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Gemini
Cyclone-like weather in AP, sea is rough
This low-pressure system has totally changed the weather in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Districts in North Andhra like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitarama Raju will see rains with thunder and lightning. The same goes for Kakinada, Konaseema, and the Godavari districts. Strong winds will blow along the coast at speeds of 45 to 55 km/h. There's also a risk of huge waves in the sea. The Disaster Management Authority has issued an emergency alert. They have warned fishermen not to go out to sea and asked those already out to return to the shore immediately.
35
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Telangana covered in clouds: Big alert for these districts
Clouds have covered all of Telangana, making the weather very cool. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that northern and eastern parts of the state will get moderate to heavy rains in the next 24 hours. A rain forecast has been issued for districts like Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Mancherial. The IMD also predicts scattered showers in Adilabad, Asifabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Nirmal, and Nizamabad. During this time, winds will blow at speeds of 40 to 60 km/h.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Here's what Hyderabad's weather is like
Talking about Hyderabad city, the weather has been cool since Sunday morning. The sky is completely covered with clouds. From afternoon to night, several parts of the city might get thunderstorms with gusty winds. Maximum temperatures could be between 25°C and 27°C, and minimum temperatures between 20°C and 22°C. The weather will feel cool as humidity is over 70 percent.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
How's the weather across the country?
While the Telugu states are feeling the effects of this low-pressure system, the national capital Delhi is different. On Sunday, Delhi's sky was partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 36°C and a minimum of 26°C. Although there are no direct warnings for Delhi right now, the weather department mentioned that the weather will cool down from September 1, with chances of light rain. The city's air quality is in the moderate category with a score of 130.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos