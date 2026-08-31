Karnataka DyCM G Parameshwara challenged the BJP's planned padyatra, urging them to debate government failures in the Assembly. BJP President BY Vijayendra confirmed the march will proceed, highlighting issues like drought and minister resignations.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its proposed padyatra against the Congress government, saying the opposition party is free to undertake the march but should raise allegations of government failure in the Assembly.

Debate failures in Assembly: Parameshwara

Responding to the BJP's announcement of a padyatra from Lingasugur in Raichur district to Ballari, Parameshwara said the opposition has the right to hold the march. "Let them do padyatra... What failure? They should say that in the Assembly. Instead of speaking about the government's failure in the House, if they say they will do a padyatra on the street, let them do. Have we told them not to do it? They have decided themselves; let them do it. Without understanding properly, they should not throw dust into the eyes of the people," Parameshwara told reporters.

Padyatra to highlight govt failures: BJP

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks came after Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra announced that the party's padyatra would begin on September 1 and conclude on September 10. Vijayendra said the march would highlight several issues concerning the state government, including the resignation of former Planning Minister B Nagendra, drought conditions and vacancies in government departments. "There is absolutely no confusion about our padayatra. Our padayatra will start on September 1 and will end on September 10. We have several issues that will be discussed during our padayatra, and Nagendra's resignation is one of the issues. There is a drought issue. Around 2.5 lakh vacancies are still unfilled," Vijayendra said.

The Karnataka BJP chief also alleged that the Congress government had failed to implement increased reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes that were announced during the previous BJP government. Vijayendra said the padyatra would focus on issues related to governance, development and concerns affecting the people of the state.

Focus on Minister's Resignation

The BJP has also been targeting the Congress government over the resignation of former Planning Minister B Nagendra. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Nagendra's resignation from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect following the recommendation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Nagendra, who is the Ballari Rural MLA, resigned amid BJP pressure over allegations linked to the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka had said Nagendra's resignation followed sustained pressure from the BJP-JD(S) alliance and termed it a victory for the Dalit community. (ANI)