BSP chief Mayawati is set to hold a key meeting in Lucknow to review party organisation and strategy for upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This follows a review for Punjab, where she announced the party will contest alone.

BSP's Lucknow Meet to Strengthen Party Ahead of Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati is scheduled to hold a key meeting with senior party office-bearers at the BSP's Uttar Pradesh state office in Lucknow on Monday. The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, is expected to focus on strengthening the party organisation and chalking out its future strategy.

Mayawati is also likely to seek feedback from office-bearers on the party's preparations and organisational activities. The meeting comes days after Mayawati held a detailed review with senior BSP leaders regarding efforts to expand the party's mass base and strengthen its organisation in Punjab.

Punjab Preparations Reviewed

With assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand scheduled for early next year, Mayawati has been reviewing the party's preparations in different states. During the Punjab meeting, she stressed the need to field hardworking and honest candidates.

According to a party release, Mayawati said the BSP aims to achieve better electoral results in Punjab so that people can benefit from its Ambedkarite policies and programmes based on the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare of all, happiness of all).

She also directed party functionaries to address shortcomings in the organisation, particularly at the polling booth level, based on feedback received on earlier instructions. Mayawati further directed the Punjab unit to ensure preparations for the October 9 programme marking the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. She also asked the state unit to increase financial contributions for the 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' programme scheduled to be organised on January 15, 2027.

BSP to Contest Punjab Elections Independently

During the Lucknow meeting on assembly election preparations, Mayawati announced that the BSP would contest the Punjab elections independently, without entering into an alliance. The party said the decision was aimed at preventing a decline in the morale of its workers following losses in seats and vote share in previous elections contested through alliances. (ANI)