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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued Due to Low Pressure
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has predicted light to moderate rains for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday. The weather body also stated that several areas will receive heavy rainfall
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How's the weather in the Telugu states?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the monsoon is currently active in parts of the Telugu states. While some areas might stay dry, others can expect thunderstorms and gusty winds. The IMD has forecast rain for most parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, issuing heavy rainfall warnings for several regions.
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Telangana Weather Update: Big alert for some districts
In Telangana, most places will see normal sun or light clouds in the morning. Day temperatures will likely be between 30°C and 33°C, while night temperatures will stay between 22°C and 24°C. Western, northern, and central districts might get scattered, light to moderate showers from afternoon to night. The IMD also said that gusty winds will blow at 30-40 km/h, sometimes hitting 50 km/h. However, weather officials say the rain intensity could increase from tonight until Thursday morning in eastern and southern districts like Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.
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What's the scene in Hyderabad?
The Greater Hyderabad area will generally have a cloudy sky. Day temperatures might touch 31°C, dropping to around 24°C at night. From the afternoon into the night, the sky will remain cloudy, with chances of occasional light drizzles or moderate showers. Officials have advised people travelling at night to be a little careful.
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Andhra Pradesh Weather: This is the situation in Coastal and Rayalaseema regions
Andhra Pradesh is seeing some mixed weather, with both sun and rain. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh will likely get occasional drizzles throughout the day, but Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts will be mostly dry. Major cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati will feel a bit hot, with maximum temperatures reaching 32°C to 35°C. The IMD also stated that between August 26 and 29, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema can expect strong surface winds and thunderstorms with gusts of 40-50 km/h.
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Turbulence in the Bay of Bengal
A low-pressure system is currently over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, but its influence is extending to Andhra Pradesh as it moves west. Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, severe typhoon 'Sadel' is rushing towards China at 140 km/h, along with typhoons Lala and Iselle and 7 other low-pressure systems. Due to the El Niño effect, there's no immediate forecast for extremely heavy rain in AP and Telangana. But the Bay of Bengal's surface waters are warm, causing turbulence.
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