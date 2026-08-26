2 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Telangana Weather Update: Big alert for some districts

In Telangana, most places will see normal sun or light clouds in the morning. Day temperatures will likely be between 30°C and 33°C, while night temperatures will stay between 22°C and 24°C. Western, northern, and central districts might get scattered, light to moderate showers from afternoon to night. The IMD also said that gusty winds will blow at 30-40 km/h, sometimes hitting 50 km/h. However, weather officials say the rain intensity could increase from tonight until Thursday morning in eastern and southern districts like Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.