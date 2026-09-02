8th Pay Commission: Big News on July DA Hike Soon? What Employees Must Know
Central government employees are eagerly awaiting the Dearness Allowance (DA) revision in July 2026, which could increase from 60% to 63%.
About the Dearness Allowance (DA) Revision
Central government employees and pensioners are waiting for the government's decision on the Dearness Allowance (DA) revision for July 2026. The government revises DA rates twice a year based on a specific formula linked to the 'All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers' (AICPI-IW).
DA Rate
The cabinet has not yet issued any official notification about the revised DA rate for July 2026. Earlier, the government had increased the DA rate from 58% to 60%, effective from January 1, 2026.
Dearness Relief
Along with DA, the government also increased the 'Dearness Relief' (DR) rate for pensioners to 60%. Everyone is now waiting for the second announcement for this year. The DA revision is directly linked to the 'All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers' (AICPI-IW).
Determining the DA Rate
The government uses index data through a specific process to determine the DA rate for the January-June and July-December periods. We will only know the exact rate for July after the government's official announcement. If the revision is 3 percentage points, the DA will increase from 60% to 63%. For now, this is just an estimate.
Discussions on the Eighth Pay Commission
The Central Government formed the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. This commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will submit its recommendations to the government after discussions with government agencies, pensioners, and other stakeholders. Its scope includes salary, allowances, pension, and service improvements.
The meeting ended yesterday
The latest meeting, held at HCM RIPA in Jaipur, just ended yesterday. This meeting aimed to increase participation and give a platform to working employees to share their opinions and ideas.
Upcoming Meetings
Here is the official schedule for the 8th Pay Commission's upcoming meetings: discussions will take place in Puducherry on September 9, Chandigarh from September 16 to 18, and Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.
Will submit recommendations
The 8th Pay Commission will submit its recommendations to the Central Government. This report is expected to be presented by May-June 2027. Any changes to salary, fitment factor, allowances, or pension will depend on the commission's recommendations and the government's final decision.
Fitment factor demand
The 6th and 7th Pay Commissions had set the fitment factor at 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. For the 8th Pay Commission, unions and organisations like BPMS, NC-JCM, and AIDEF are demanding a higher fitment factor.
Latest information regarding the commission
For the latest information, recent developments, and announcements regarding the 8th Pay Commission, you can visit its official website: https://8cpc.gov.in/.
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