The Karnataka Government suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar over alleged corruption in KPSC recruitments. The action followed his arrest by the CID and a report from the ED indicating corruption during his tenure as Controller of Examinations.

The Karnataka Government has placed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar under suspension with immediate effect, pending investigation into alleged corruption in recruitments conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Government Order No. DPAR 259 SEC 2026, dated September 3, was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

ED Findings on Recruitment Corruption

According to the order, the suspension letter from the Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Bangalore Zonal Office, dated August 23, stated that material seized during a search and seizure operation under Section 17 of PMLA, 2002, indicates instances of corruption were prevalent in the recruitment processes conducted by KPSC, which is solely attributable to the then Controller of Examinations -- Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar.

Officer Arrested by CID

A letter from the Director General of Police, CID, Special Units and Economic Offences, dated August 31, stated that Gangwar, Director of MSME, Bengaluru and then Controller of Examinations, KPSC, was arrested on August 29 in connection with Vidhana Soudha Police Station Cr. No. 89/2026 under Section 318(3) of BNS and Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023.

The DG, CID, further stated that the officer was produced before the jurisdictional Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody on August 30 and subsequently taken into police custody on August 31 for further investigation.

Suspension Under All India Services Rules

Considering the nature and gravity of the allegations concerning the integrity, transparency and fairness of the recruitment process and the fact that the officer has been in custody for a period exceeding 48 hours, the government stated it is prima facie satisfied that the conduct is in gross violation of Rule 3 of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

Therefore, in exercise of powers under Rule 3(2) read with 3(3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar has been placed under suspension until further orders, pending CID investigation.

During suspension, the officer will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule 4 and shall not leave headquarters without written permission of the State Government.

(ANI)