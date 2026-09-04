Devotees thronged Kathmandu's Krishna Mandir for Janmashtami, a celebration made special this year by a rare astrological alignment. Despite recent floods, worshippers gathered for prayers, with the temple priest highlighting the unique occasion.

Scores of devotees thronged Kathmandu’s historic Krishna Mandir in the early hours of Friday, marking the joyous celebration of Krishna Janmashtami with fervent prayers, fasting, and traditional rituals. The centuries-old temple grounds hummed with activity as followers from across the valley arrived to perform darshan, receive prasad, and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Amid the heavy gloom cast by the recent flash floods in Nepal, the ancient shrines in Kathmandu offered a much-needed sanctuary, with long queues of worshippers gathering as early as 4:00 AM.

Auspicious Astrological Alignment

Speaking to ANI, locals and a priest at Krishna Temple noted that the day's spiritual significance was heightened by a rare astrological alignment. Bhuvan Thapaliya, a priest at the temple, explained the unique timing of this year's festival. He said, “Well, you see, there are many different festivals in the Vedic Sanatan Dharma. Among them, Janmashtami the festival of Lord Shri Krishna, is a very ancient Vedic tradition. Just like our other major festivals, Janmashtami is one of the most important. It falls on the Ashtami (8th day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadra. It is also associated with the Rohini Nakshatra, which is Lord Shri Krishna’s birth star. This year, today is actually the day of the Rohini Nakshatra.”

“Today is the Lord’s actual birth star. This year, the alignment is perfect. As the saying goes, it’s like adding fragrance to gold. it doesn't happen every year. So this time, it is very special,” the priest said.

Historic Temple a Hub for Devotees

The temple priest noted that all the devotees that all the Hindu Vedic Sanatanis gather here from as early as 4:00 or 4:30 AM. He said, “This temple you are looking at is a very ancient one. All the devotees of the Vedic Sanatan tradition all the Hindu Vedic Sanatanis, gather here from as early as 4:00 or 4:30 AM. The temple remains open until at least 8:00, 8:30, or 9:00 PM. There is a huge crowd of devotees here. People come from very far away to offer their prayers. “

“While there are many temples, the main temple is considered to be the Krishna Temple in Patan. The atmosphere there is quite unique. But here in Kathmandu, at what we call Hanuman Dhoka, in Kasthamandap, this is the special temple for the occasion. It is many years old, and all the devoted followers come here, perform darshan (holy viewing), receive the Lord’s grace and prasad, and celebrate with joy. That is what it is all about,” Bhuvan Thapaliya said. While the famous stone Krishna Mandir in neighboring Patan traditionally serves as a major focal point for the Kathmandu Valley, the Kathmandu shrine near the old royal palace drew massive crowds of dedicated followers who kept the premises active late into the evening.

Devotees Share Their Faith

A devotee from Kathmandu, Archna, said, “All of us women observe a fast on Krishna Janmashtami. During the fast, we offer fruits and flowers. We also come here to this Krishna temple; this temple is highly significant. Everyone has great faith in this temple; it is believed that any wish made here is fulfilled. Yes, I am fasting for my husband at the Krishna temple. After fasting here, the wish I made was successful. We come every year. It feels very good. Krishna Janmashtami is a festival for all women, and we celebrate it.”

Another devotee from Kathmandu noted, “We observe a fast during the Janmashtami festival and hope for our desired blessings. Our wishes are also fulfilled here. This temple has a very old tradition and significance. Everyone comes here, and there is a belief that our wishes come true.”

Patan's Famed Krishna Mandir

On the other hand, last year, in August, thousands of devotees stood in serpentine lines to enter the Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna. It was reopened after renovation in 2018, as it sustained minor damage due to the devastating earthquake of 2015, which claimed thousands of lives and caused massive structural damage to the heritage sites of the Himalayan nation.

The devotees claim they come to the temple following the footsteps and directives of Lord Krishna.

The Krishna Mandir, a 21-gajur (pinnacle) Shikhara-style temple in Patan, was built in 1667 during the reign of King Siddhi Narasimha Malla and is one of the most revered Krishna temples in Nepal. The three-storied stone shrine houses the idols of Radha Krishna and Rukmini on the first floor, Lord Shiva on the second floor, and Lokeshwor/Machhendranath/Avalokiteshvara on the top floor.

India's Humanitarian Aid Amid Floods

Meanwhile, on Thursday night following the disastrous flash floods in Nepal, India's humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal continued as the sixth and seventh relief flights carrying a combined 21.5 tonnes of relief material arrived in Kathmandu, with the supplies including forensic kits and medical equipment for ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

The latest assistance comes as Nepal continues to deal with the devastating impact of the Rasuwa floods. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll had risen to 1,259 as of 7 pm on Thursday. (ANI)