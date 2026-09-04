Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced that 36,000 of the 60,000 IDPs from the 2023 crisis have been resettled. He stated 24,000 remain in camps, with the govt providing financial aid and working to restore normalcy and livelihoods.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh informed the State Assembly that 36,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have already been resettled out of the total 60,000 IDPs who were rendered homeless during the unprecedented crisis that began on May 3, 2023.

Replying to a short-duration discussion moved by Congress MLA Lokeshwar Singh, the Chief Minister said that 24,000 IDPs are still living in various relief camps across the State. He also attributed the collective support and efforts of the MLAs for the progress made in the resettlement of IDPs.

Resettlement Efforts and IDP Sentiments

The Chief Minister informed that the need and desire to return home among IDPs from both the hills and the valley is the same. During his visits to the relief camps and conflict-affected areas, he said that he had interacted with people from different communities and found that their common desire was to live in peace and return to their respective homes.

Taking serious concern over the IDPs issue, the Chief Minister said that last month, he had called representatives of six to seven joint associations of IDPs for discussions on the issue to explore ways to provide assistance and facilitate their resettlement.

Comprehensive Government Support

Despite the resettlement of 36,000 IDPs already, the Government is still providing financial assistance to around 59,000 of the total 60,000 IDPs. The Chief Minister explained that even those who have returned home continue to face difficulties due to the lack of livelihood and earning opportunities. Therefore, the Government continues to extend monthly financial support to them.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that financial assistance alone cannot address the impact of a conflict that has continued for three years. The prolonged crisis has also caused mental trauma among the affected people. In this regard, the Health Department is taking steps to help lessen the trauma being faced by them.

He informed that he is also discussing the matter with the Planning Department to explore further steps and initiatives for the rehabilitation and livelihood support of the affected people. He cited measures such as the Labour Department’s labour card as one possible avenue for extending support and creating opportunities. The Chief Minister stressed that the Government welcomes suggestions from all quarters and that the issue should be viewed without any political considerations.

Restoring Normalcy and Building Trust

On the restoration of connectivity and economic activities, the Chief Minister said that following the successful resumption of the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service, the Government is also working towards reopening the Moreh trade route.

CM Khemchand Singh identified the trust deficit among communities as the most important challenge. He assured the House that the Government is working towards building trust among communities and creating conditions conducive to the return of normalcy, resettlement and restoration of economic and social activities in the State. (ANI)

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