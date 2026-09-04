LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti said party chief Chirag Paswan received a threatening letter stating he would be killed in a terrorist attack. The party has lodged a formal complaint and demanded robust security arrangements and a full investigation.

Party Seeks Robust Security, Investigation

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti on Thursday said party chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan had received a threatening letter claiming that he would be killed in a terrorist attack, and called for robust security arrangements for him.

Speaking to ANI, Bharti said the threat was a matter of "great concern" for the party and that a memorandum had been submitted to senior authorities seeking necessary action. "Chirag Paswan has received a threatening letter stating that he will be killed in a terrorist attack. This is a matter of great concern for the party. We all want robust security arrangements to be put in place for him," Bharti said.

He said a delegation had met the Delhi Police Commissioner and submitted a memorandum regarding the threat. The LJP (Ram Vilas) MP urged authorities to investigate the source of the threat and identify those responsible. "We also met the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to convey our concerns. Who is behind this? Why do they want to take Chirag Paswan's life? This must be investigated, and action should be taken against the culprits," Bharti said.

Formal Complaint Lodged

On Wednesday, LJP (RV) Legal Cell National President, Advocate Sushil Kumar, stated on Thursday that the party has lodged a formal complaint with the Station House Officer following a death threat allegedly received by Union Minister and LJP(R) president Chirag Paswan. The party has requested the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and a full investigation into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sushil Kumar explained that the threat arrived in a letter describing Chirag Paswan as a "hardcore terrorist." "Regarding the death threat received yesterday by Chirag Paswan—specifically the letter containing the term 'hardcore terrorist'—we have submitted a formal complaint to the Station House Officer. We have requested the registration of an FIR to identify the individual behind this serious attempt to threaten a national leader," Kumar said.

Details of Threat Letter

Paswan's office reported that the threat was contained in an unsigned post sent to the Union Minister on Tuesday. The message warned that "hardcore terrorists" would soon kill him. Following the arrival of the letter, Paswan's office contacted the Union Home Secretary to request an urgent investigation into the communication's origin and authenticity, as well as a review of the minister's security protocols.

(ANI)