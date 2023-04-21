STUNNING photos of the India-US Cope India 2023 Exercise

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The exercise is being held at a time when China is conducting exercises around Taiwan by deploying dozens of ships and warplanes. 

    Air Forces of India and the United States on Monday began their bilateral air exercise 'Cope India' at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    The exercise is being held at a time when China is conducting exercises around Taiwan by deploying dozens of ships and warplanes. The US has also sent destroyers in the South China Sea. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    A C-130J Super Hercules stationed at Yokota Air Base performed a formation flight with the Indian Air Force. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    The 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer of the US Air Force flying with other participating fighter aircraft during the ongoing Ex Cope India 23. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command visited Kalaikunda Air Force Station on April 17-18. He reviewed ongoing exercises between US Air Force and Indian Air Force. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command also flew a training mission in a USAF F-15 E Strike Eagle. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    Exercise COPE India provides an opportunity for both nations to test and develop more agile and flexible command and control systems among our forces. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    B-1B Bombers and F-15 fighter jets from the US Air Force to participate with Sukhoi 30MKI, Rafale, Tejas and Jaguars of the IAF from 13th April in the 2nd phase of exercise. Photograph: Indian Air Force

    Started in 2004, the Cope India exercise has evolved to incorporate subject matter expert exchanges, air mobility training, airdrop training and large-force exercises. It has also been taking place at a time when troops of the Indian Army and China’s PLA are involved in a high-intensity military stand-off at the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh in the northern sector and in a state of high alert at the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector. Photograph: Indian Air Force

