Boost to women's role in national security: CISF soon to have all-women battalion as MHA clears proposal

For the first time, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon establish an all-women battalion, with the dual purpose of empowering women and strengthening their role in national security. Each battalion consists of approximately 1,000 personnel.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal to create this historic all-women battalion. Presently, women make up 7 percent of the CISF’s 1.77 lakh-strong workforce.

In a statement, the force said: “The CISF has started preparations for the early recruitment, training and selection of location for the headquarters of the new Battalion.”

“The training is being specially designed to create an elite battalion capable of performing multifarious role as commandos in VIP security and also security of airports, Delhi Metro and Railways,” the CISF said.

During the 53rd CISF Day in 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the force to establish an all-women battalion within the CISF.

“The addition of a Mahila (women) battalion would encourage more aspiring young women across the country to join CISF and serve the nation. It will give a new identity to women in CISF.”

Currently, the CISF has 12 reserve battalions that are deployed as reinforcements whenever needed.

