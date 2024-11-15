DRDO successfully conducts flight tests of guided Pinaka Rocket System with 75-km range [WATCH]

DRDO successfully conducted flight tests of the guided Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system, showcasing its strike range of up to 75 km. This achievement aligns with India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, enhancing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

New Delhi: In a major boost to the country’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative in the defence manufacturing, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday announced that it has successfully conducted flight tests of guided Pinaka multi-barrel rocket (MBRL) system, which is having a strike range of up to 75-kilometer.

The flight tests, conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges, including at Jaisalmer and Pune, were the part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials paving the way for its induction in the Indian Army.

The PSQR parameters that include range, accuracy, consistency and rate of fire for multiple target engagement in a salvo mode have been assessed by extensive testing of rockets.

“Twelve (12) rockets from each production agency from two in-service Pinaka launchers upgraded by the launcher production agencies have been tested,” an official in the DRDO said.

Designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Proof & Experimental Establishment, the precision strike variant for Pinaka multiple launch rocket system is a totally indigenous weapon system.

Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited will be the production agencies for ammunition while Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro will be producing Pinaka launchers and Battery Command Post.



With this flight test, the Pinaka weapon system would be of three variants. The first one is Pinaka Mk1 which has a range of 13 km and is already in service with the Indian Army. The second one is Pinaka-ER (extended range) which has a range of up to 50-km and in the induction process in the force. The third one is guided Pinaka weapon system which would have a range of up to 75-km.

“All variants of the Pinaka weapon system can be fired from the same launcher. All targets can be destroyed between 13-km to 75-km. The uniqueness of the guided Pinaka is that it falls in a radius of 30-meter of the targets and destroy them.” An official said.

A battery of six launchers of Pinaka can fire a salvo of 72 rockets in 44 seconds and neutralise enemy assets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat have complimented the scientists and the Indian Army for the successful PSQR Validation Trials of the system.

Rajnath Singh said that the induction of this Guided Pinaka Weapon System will further boost the artillery fire power of the Armed Forces.



Know about the Pinaka system

Each regiment has three batteries of six Pinaka launchers, each capable of launching 12 rockets with a range of 40 km in a space of 44 seconds.

Aiming to phase out the Russia-origin Grad BM-21 rocket system, the Indian Army requires 22 regiments of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launch systems, with automated gun-aiming and positioning systems, and command posts as well.

In the long-range rocket artillery, the indigenously developed Pinaka will be going to be the mainstay in the Indian Army’s firepower arsenal. The Pinaka system is meant to rapidly deliver a large volume of firepower against critical targets in sensitive areas.

DRDO is also exploring to extend the strike range of the Pinaka weapon system to 100-125-km.

Export potential

In 2023, India supplied an order of four Pinaka batteries worth Rs 2,000 crore to Armenia amid ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.

Besides, France, Indonesia and Nigeria have evinced interest in the system.



Pinaka Regiment in the Indian Army

Currently, the Indian Army has four regiments of the Pinaka weapon system which are fully operational.

In 2018, the defence ministry’s highest decision-making body -- the Defence Acquisition Council had given approval for six additional Pinaka regiments and in 2020 the ministry signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Tata Power Company Limited and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for its supply to the Regiment of Artillery at an approximate cost of Rs 2580 crore.

All the six regiments were supposed to be raised by 2024. As of now only two have been raised. Once these six Pinaka Regiments become operational, it would have a total of 114 launchers with Automated Gun Aiming & Positioning System (AGAPS) and 45 Command Posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T and 330 Vehicles to be procured from BEML.

