India ships 1st Akash air defence system battery to Armenia

India has shipped its first Akash weapon system battery to Armenia, bolstering the nation's defence capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan. Developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, the system includes a Rajendra 3D radar and multiple launchers, reflecting India's growing prowess in defence exports.
 

India ships 1st Akash air defence system battery to Armenia
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 8:21 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

New Delhi: In a significant step towards its defence export potential, India on Monday (Nov 11) shipped the first Akash weapon system battery to Armenia, which is undergoing a fragile peace process with Azerbaijan. Developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and built by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), each battery of the Akash weapon system comprises a single Rajendra 3D passive electronically scanned array radar and four launchers with three missiles each, all of which are interlinked. 

Akash is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system that can be deployed to protect against a variety of aerial threats, including fighter jets, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles. 

Secretary of Defence Production in the Ministry of defence, Sanjeev Kumar “flagged off the 1st Akash Weapon System Battery to a Friendly Foreign Country.” 

“This event reflects India’s growing capabilities in defence technology and manufacturing,” Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) said on Monday. 

In 2022, Armenia inked a deal with India to procure 15 Akash missile systems worth Rs 6,000 crore. Armenia became the first foreign country to buy these missile systems. 

“BEL contributed to this achievement by providing key Ground Support Equipment, including Surveillance Radars, Missile Guidance Radars, and C4I systems,” the DPSU said.

The system is highly mobile and can be deployed on both wheeled and tracked vehicles. 
 
Countries like Vietnam, Egypt and the Philippines have expressed interest in the Akash weapon system. Indian Air Force and the Indian Army have already operationalized the Akash air defence system.

Russia has been the major supplier of arms and ammunition to Armenia over the past decade, accounting for 94 percent of Yerevan’s arms imports from 2011 to 2020.

Amid its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan, Armenia has been trying to enhance its strike capabilities significantly. And the reason why Yerevan is seeking alternative suppliers in part due to increasing tensions with Moscow amid the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Naval Aviation: The rise of the Indian Navy's aerial power vkp

Naval Aviation: The rise of the Indian Navy's aerial power

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness AJR

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration AJR

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration

Armies of India and Australia to begin 'Austra Hind 2024' exercise at Pune from November 8 vkp

Armies of India and Australia to begin 'Austra Hind 2024' exercise at Pune from November 8 

No roadblocks, objections in India-China disengagement, clarifies Army; urges media to avoid misinformation snt

No roadblocks, objections in India-China disengagement, clarifies Army; urges media to avoid misinformation

Recent Stories

Gold Prices dip as wedding season begins; Check rates for November 12 ATG

Gold Prices dip as wedding season begins; Check rates for November 12

Bank of India to NMDC: Stocks to watch on November 12, 2024 NTI

Bank of India to NMDC: Stocks to watch on November 12, 2024

Dharwad Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar brothers arrested for attacking constable over parking dispute vkp

Dharwad: Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar's brothers arrested for attacking constable over parking dispute

Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation NTI

Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 12, 2024: Check latest prices for 1g, 8g, and 10g of 22K & 24K gold vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 12, 2024: Check latest prices for 1g, 8g, and 10g of 22K & 24K gold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon