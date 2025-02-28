Vivo Y39 5G launched! Check 5 things to know before purchasing it

The Vivo Y39 5G has been launched in Malaysia, featuring a large display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and a massive 6500mAh battery. It offers a modern design with competitive features in the 5G market.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

The Vivo Y39 5G, the company's newest 5G smartphone, has been released in Malaysia. This model was discreetly released by the firm, who positioned it as a good option for consumers looking for a modern design that combines performance and battery life. The phone offers a competitive alternative in the 5G market with a number of appealing characteristics, such as a huge display, a strong battery, and the newest processor.

budget 2025
article_image2

Vivo Y39: Display and design

The Vivo Y39 5G weighs about 205 grams and has a thin design with measurements of 165.7 x 76.3 x 8.09 mm. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 6.68-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1608 × 720 pixels, it should provide a fluid visual experience and navigation. While the IP64 classification makes it more robust for daily use by providing splash, dust, and mild water resistance, a capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor offers an additional degree of security.

article_image3

Vivo Y39: Processor

Built on a 4nm technology and powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the Vivo Y39 5G has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM to support multitasking. For daily chores and leisure, users may anticipate flawless performance.

Vivo Y39: Battery

The phone's 6500mAh battery is intended to last the entire day between charges. Users may anticipate a full charge in just 83 minutes with 44W rapid charging, which reduces downtime. Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and provides an enhanced and customizable user experience.

article_image4

Vivo Y39: Camera

The Vivo Y39 5G's camera front includes a 2MP bokeh camera for depth effects in addition to a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, virtual RAM, and a USB Type-C connection are all supported by the device enabling contemporary connectivity choices.

Vivo Y39: Price

In Malaysia, the Vivo Y39 5G is offered in the colors Galaxy Purple and Ocean Blue. The single model costs MYR 1,099 (about Rs. 22,488) and has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

 

