user
user icon

IPL 2025: Spin bowling coach Muralitharan opens up on SRH achieving 300-run mark ahead of clash against DC

Ahead of their IPL clash with Delhi Capitals, SRH's spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan discussed on the possibility of achieving a record 300-run total.

IPL 2025: Spin bowling coach Muralitharan opens up on SRH achieving 300-run mark ahead of clash against DC HRD
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan said that it would need two of side's batters to come really good to achieve the 300-run mark in the league for the first time.

Following a loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home after a high-scoring campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals, SRH will be hosted by Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at Vizag, who are coming into a game after a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG in their first game, thanks to a superheroic knock from Ashutosh Sharma that lifted DC from 65/5 to a successful 210 run chase.

Speaking ahead of the match in the presser, Muralitharan said, "The press has made it a 300 target, but we have closely achieved almost 287 this time (against LSG). Never know, on the day, two batters have to score big and get it there."

Also read: IPL 2025: Cummins acknowledges SRH's shortcomings, credits LSG bowlers for well-planned approach after defeat

Muralitharan on SRH's defeat against LSG

On his side's loss to LSG in the last game, which saw Nicholas Pooran demolish SRH during a 191-run chase with a 25-ball 70, Muralitharan hailed Pooran's knock and expressed hope that the team will bounce back.

"We cannot win every match. Winning and losing happen; it is part of the game. We are all confident and will bounce back. "We were unlucky against Lucknow Super Giants in the first innings. Then, Pooran (Nicholas) played one of the best innings for them. These things happen. 190 was a good score, but Pooran made the difference. We will bounce back. The mood is good, and the captain and coach are very confident," he said.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflects on his side's defeat to GT, says 'we were 15-20 runs short' HRD

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflects on his side's defeat to GT, says 'we were 15-20 runs short'

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal opens on harrowing health scare after being discharged from hospital HRD

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal opens on harrowing health scare after being discharged from hospital

IPL 2025: RR head coach Dravid speaks on Riyan's new batting position and captaincy ahead of clash against CSK HRD

IPL 2025: RR head coach Dravid speaks on Riyan's new batting position and captaincy ahead of clash against CSK

NBA: Top 5 Los Angeles Lakers Moments From This Season

NBA: Top 5 Los Angeles Lakers Moments From This Season

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league HRD

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league

Recent Stories

Protesters target 277 Tesla locations in US over Elon Musk's government role, demand resignation shk

Protesters target 277 Tesla locations in US over Elon Musk's government role, demand resignation

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflects on his side's defeat to GT, says 'we were 15-20 runs short' HRD

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflects on his side's defeat to GT, says 'we were 15-20 runs short'

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal opens on harrowing health scare after being discharged from hospital HRD

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal opens on harrowing health scare after being discharged from hospital

Ugadi 2025: 10 wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones this Telugu New Year ATG

Ugadi 2025: 10 wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones this Telugu New Year

IPL 2025: RR head coach Dravid speaks on Riyan's new batting position and captaincy ahead of clash against CSK HRD

IPL 2025: RR head coach Dravid speaks on Riyan's new batting position and captaincy ahead of clash against CSK

Recent Videos

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon