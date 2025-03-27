OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip?

Read Full Article

The OnePlus 13 Mini, also known as the OnePlus 13T or OnePlus 13T Mini, is a new little powerhouse that OnePlus is supposedly planning to add to its existing OnePlus 13 series. Although the official name is yet unknown, rumours indicate that this gadget may revolutionise the market for consumers who want high-performing, compact phones. In terms of a little smartphone, the OnePlus 13 Mini may be a welcome change, especially for people who can only choose between an iPhone and a Galaxy. The phone is anticipated to be on sale in China by the end of April, with a potential May release in India.

The OnePlus 13 Mini is rumoured to have a huge 6,300mAh battery, which is 300mAh greater than the OnePlus 13 and 13R. This is one of the more fascinating predictions. For consumers who need both portability and durability, this would be a huge victory because small phones frequently compromise battery life for size. Additionally, it is anticipated that the phone would enable 50W wireless and 80W wired charging. A silicon-carbon battery that might increase energy density without increasing bulk is even being discussed.

This phone will not sacrifice power, even if it is marketed as a Mini. According to leaks, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—the same top-tier CPU used in high-end Android flagships—will power it. With LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, the OnePlus 13 Mini should be able to multitask and play demanding games with ease.

According to rumours, the phone would have a 6.3-inch, 1.5K OLED flat screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. Although it isn't as big as the screen of the regular OnePlus 13, this size balances portability and practicality, making it perfect for one-handed use. In terms of software, OxygenOS 15 on top of Android 15 is probably what the OnePlus 13 Mini will run.

An Action Button, like to the Alert Slider seen in the iPhone 15 and 16 series, might be another intriguing addition to the OnePlus 13 Mini. It remains to be seen if the core users would embrace this move.

The OnePlus 13 Mini may outperform larger competitors like the iQOO 13 or perhaps the OnePlus 13 if the leaks are accurate. Although the precise cost is unknown, it is anticipated that OnePlus would market it as a high-end yet reasonably priced small flagship. Take these leaks with a grain of salt, of course, as nothing has been verified yet. However, the 13 Mini can be among the most intriguing phones of 2025 if OnePlus meets these specifications.

