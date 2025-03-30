user
Protesters target 277 Tesla locations in US over Elon Musk's government role, demand resignation

Protesters across the United States and Europe have gathered outside Tesla dealerships to express their opposition to billionaire Elon Musk's involvement in the US government, Al Jazeera reported.

ANI |Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has faced criticism for his efforts to cut government spending and access sensitive data.

Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has faced criticism for his efforts to cut government spending and access sensitive data.

The protests, organised by a group including disgruntled Tesla owners, celebrities, and a Democratic lawmaker, aim to pressure Musk to resign from his government position. Saturday's demonstrations marked the first coordinated effort to target all 277 Tesla locations in the US, as per Al Jazeera.

In New York City, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Manhattan Tesla store, demanding Musk's resignation. These demonstrations coincide with a decline in Tesla sales, which the organizers hope to exacerbate further.

The protesters were gathered at the call of environmentalists from Planet Over Profit, who believe that "stopping Musk will save lives and protect our democracy."

According to Al Jazeera, for Amy Neifeld, a 70-year-old American psychologist who had not taken to the streets since the anti-Vietnam War protests in the 1970s, Elon Musk is leading the United States towards "fascism."

Also read: Tesla Registrations Drop In Europe In February Despite Rising EV Popularity, But Retail’s Optimistic

"I'm Jewish, and I grew up with a deep awareness of what fascism is. And it's only gotten worse since the election" of Donald Trump," she told the AFP news agency.

"We have to do something very quickly because he's moving very quickly," Neifeld added.

In London, about two dozen protesters held signs lambasting Musk outside a Tesla dealership as passing cars and trucks tooted horns in support.
One of the signs displayed at the London protest showed a photo of Musk next to an image of Adolf Hitler making the Nazi salute -- a gesture that Musk has been accused of reprising shortly after Trump's January 20 inauguration.

Some people opposed to Musk have gone beyond protests and set Tesla vehicles on fire and committed other acts of vandalism that US Attorney General Pam Bondi has decried as "domestic terrorism". Musk indicated he was dumbfounded by the attacks during a March 20 company meeting and said the vandals should "stop acting psycho". 

Also read: Elon Musk's xAI startup buys social media platform X for $33 billion

