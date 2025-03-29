user
Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Which budget smartphone is better for you?

The Infinix Note 50x 5G and Redmi 14C are budget-friendly smartphones with impressive features. This comparison explores their design, display, processor, camera, and price to help you decide which offers the best value.

Published: Mar 29, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

Searching for a low-cost smartphone with a respectable camera, long battery life, and seamless daily performance? The new Infinix Note 50x 5G was just released by Infinix in India at a low price of Rs. 11,499. The smartphone has a distinctive style, but it also has some striking functions that you could find appealing. Nonetheless, the Redmi 14C, a feature-rich smartphone with a circular camera module and a glossy appearance, has been gaining favour. Learn how the Redmi 14C and the Infinix Note 50x 5G compare as a result.

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Design and display

With a unique camera module that houses a dual camera configuration and dual LED flash, the Infinix Note 50x 5G has a vegan leather and metallic back panel. It has an IP64 certification for water and dust protection and military-grade durability. Conversely, the Redmi 14C has a round camera module and a plastic construction. It has an appealing rear panel design that draws inspiration from the starry sky.

The 6.67-inch HD+LCD screen of the Infinix Note 50x 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 672 nits. On the other hand, the Redmi 14C has a 6.88-inch IPS LCD screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 600 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Processor

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate CPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage power the Infinix Note 50x 5G. The Mediatek Helio G81 Ultra CPU, on the other hand, powers the Redmi 14C along with 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Camera

The Infinix Note 50x 5G has a 50MP dual-camera configuration for photography, along with two LED flashes and 4K video capture. On the other hand, the Redmi 14C also has an 8MP selfie camera and a 50MP dual camera. As a result, the camera experiences on both smartphones can be comparable.

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Price

The 6GB + 128GB storage version of the Infinix Note 50x 5G is available for Rs. 11499 at launch. However, the Redmi 14C costs 10999 and has 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. variation.
 

