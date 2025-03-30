user
Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal opens on harrowing health scare after being discharged from hospital

Tamim Iqbal, former Bangladesh captain, expresses gratitude after recovering from a heart attack.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal expressed his gratitude on Facebook after being discharged from the hospital following a heart attack on Monday, according to the official website of ICC.

Despite retiring from international cricket in January 2025, Tamim continues to play domestic cricket. He was leading the Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against the Shinepukur Cricket Club when he experienced discomfort immediately after the toss.

He was taken to a local hospital for initial treatment but later collapsed and was rushed for an angioplasty surgery on Monday.

Tamim Iqbal thanked his fans for their love

Tamim was discharged on Friday, four days after the incident, and thanked everyone who stood by him during the difficult time.

"By all your prayers, I am at home now," said Tamim in a message posted in Bangla on his Facebook page, as quoted from ICC.

"In these four days, I have discovered my surroundings as I found a new life. All that realisation has only love and gratitude. I have got your love throughout my career. But now I have felt it even more intensely. I am really overwhelmed," the statement said.

Tamim Iqbal expressed gratitude to doctors

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the medical professionals, hospitals, support staff and individuals who played a vital role in his recovery, with special mention of trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim, whose timely CPR when he collapsed was deemed life-saving.

"How to thank our trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim bhai, I don't really know. I learned later, the specialist doctors said that I wouldn't have been saved if Dalim Bhai had not given CPR properly at that time," he wrote.

Tamim concluded his post by saying, "The road to full recovery is still long. Keep me and my family in your prayers. May everyone's life be beautiful and peaceful. Love for everyone."

Regarded as one of Bangladesh's finest batters, Tamim played 387 games across formats, scoring 15,192 runs, which included 25 centuries. He is also the second-highest run-getter for the Tigers across the three formats, only behind Mushfiqur Rahim. 

