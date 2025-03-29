Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

Read Full Article

Vivo X200 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China soon. A corporate leader has shared a new preview of the design on social media as we wait for the official announcement. The thickness of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Vivo X200 Ultra are contrasted in the picture. Like the most recent iPhone 16 series, the Vivo X100 Ultra's successor will have a dedicated camera button. The Vivo X200 Ultra is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and operate on the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

The Vivo X200 Ultra's central frame was teased on Weibo by Han Bo Xiao, the company's product manager. The phone is positioned next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the picture, highlighting its more streamlined appearance. According to reports, it has a "V-shaped" design and a new "dedicated" camera button on the edge for shooting photos.

The Vivo X200 Ultra's camera button is blue-striped and allows for sliding motions. It is simple to use with the thumb and looks like a side fingerprint sensor. According to the executive, the button would provide a fresh experience whether taking photos or changing settings in landscape mode. Every iPhone 16 model has a dedicated camera button on the side for easy access to the camera app.

Earlier this week, Vivo released a series of teasers that showcased the Vivo X200 Ultra's photographic capabilities. Additionally, it is confirmed to come with a Vivo V3+ chip and an imaging VS1 chip. The phone will be released in the company's native country in April.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Expected features

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to have a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, according to previous reports. It could have a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. It probably has dust and water resistance certifications of IP68 and IP69. A 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless compatibility is anticipated to be included in the phone.

