Apple's foldable iPhone coming soon? Here's when tech giant plans to launch it

Apple is rumored to be developing a foldable iPhone for 2026 and a slimmer iPhone 17 Air for release later this year. A new iPhone design is also reportedly in the works, possibly for the iPhone 18.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 2:50 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new set of iPhones this year and next. A foldable iPhone is rumored for 2026, and the business is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 17 series and a new iPhone 17 Air variant in September. Whether the foldable gadget will be released later in 2026 or in early 2026 is still up in the air. However, the formal introduction of Apple's first foldable smartphone may not be far off, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests the company is approaching the conclusion of the development stage.

Although there are little details available regarding the foldable iPhone, Gurman also hinted at the existence of another unidentified iPhone under development. Considering that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max versions are already expected to get a redesign this year, it is unexpected that this gadget is reportedly based on a fresh design blueprint. Later this year, the iPhone 17 Air—a thinner variant, according to Gurman—is also anticipated to be released.

"Apple is working to finish developing its first foldable gadget by 2026 and is getting ready to release a slimmer iPhone later this year. Additionally, a new iPhone design is being developed for that year, Gurman stated.

After the September release of the iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to replace the iPhone Plus series, it is doubtful that Apple would produce another iPhone model in 2026. Apple is unlikely to release a new iPhone model anytime soon, as seen by the recent release of the iPhone 16e and plans for a foldable iPhone.

Rumor has it that the enigmatic phone may be the regular iPhone 18, which is getting a redesign. This makes sense because Apple is anticipated that the ordinary iPhone 17 will not undergo any significant design changes this year; only the Pro versions will get an update.

In the past, Apple has introduced design changes to its range in phases. For example, Dynamic Island was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and eventually expanded to the iPhone 15 series. However, Gurman’s wording hints at something more substantial than just a standard model update. If this truly is a new iPhone design, we could start seeing leaks in the coming weeks or months.

